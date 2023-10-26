INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
The Grift Listening Party: Part I | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett Ep. 6 an INN Exclusive | @jesse_jett @IndLeftNews @GetIndieNews
Oct 26, 2023

Originally recorded July 12, 2022 on INN

A full stream of disc one of `The Grift`, complete with all Easter eggs and secrets! Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical & lyrical talent. Jesse will play a few songs, and co-host Indie from Indie Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie's earworms. Follow Jesse & subscribe to his Bandcamp for all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett

https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews

https://linktr.ee/indleft Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://inn.network

https://twitter.com/getindienews

