The Man-datory Enjoyment Valentine’s Day Spectacular: American Tradition #36

Originally livestreamed & recorded February 13, 2024
Also found here:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4d9qm9-the-man-datory-enjoyment-valentines-day-spectacular-american-tradition-36-j.html
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/45157
Funny Songs! Romantic Songs! Songs that will make you scream and punch the wall! Join Indie & Jesse for the Valentine’s Day special that TRULY has everything*! * = Special does not include everything 01 - Ordinary Love - Sade 02 - Pencil Thin Mustache - Jimmy Buffett 03 - Holy Shit - Father John Misty 04 - Ophelia - The Band 05 - Ringlet - Jesse Jett (spoken word) 06 - Minx - Jesse Jett 07 - I Will - The Beatles 08 - Outsource - Jesse Jett 09 - Girl - The Beatles 10 - Good Guy - Frank Ocean 11 - Valerie - Amy Winehouse 12 - Twice Baked Potato - Jesse Jett 13 - Mmm Mmm Mmm - Crash Test Dummies 14 - Let’s Get It On - Marvin Gaye 15 - There’s The Day - Old Irish Folk Song 16 - How To Boycott History - Jesse Jett (spoken word world debut) This is American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left Media and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Wh0Uevke3qhb57FqndSOH?si=37871966a4eb45ea Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/american-tradition-with-jesse-jett-exclusively-on-indie-news-network/id1712142562 Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6 Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft Substack: https://www.indiemediatoday.com Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Stream Engineer: Indie Artwork: BigMadCrab Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production