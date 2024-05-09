INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
The Mystery Box: American Tradition #32
May 09, 2024

Originally livestreamed & recorded November 14, 2023

Jesse delves into the closet to dust off some rarities, and put new batteries in them. Some Classics, some never-before-played-live, and one unheard new piece! 00:00 Intro Music 14:33 Show Intro 15:12 Show Start - Hi Everybody! 20:52 The Great Experiment Intro 22:44 The Great Experiment 26:18 The Eyes of the Sun Intro 27:47 The Eyes of the Sun 32:47 Haunting Intro / Indie's Past Week With His Dad 39:01 Haunting - DEBUT OF NEW PIECE 44:01 Redpilled Intro 45:25 Redpilled 53:01 Home (What You’re Owed) Intro 54:37 Home (What You’re Owed) 58:24 Ugly Fucking Christmas Intro 59:30 Ugly Fucking Christmas 1:04:35 Hashtag Squad Goals Intro 1:05:05 Hashtag Squad Goals 1:09:10 The Dust of Better Days Intro 1:11:38 The Dust of Better Days 1:17:45 More on Ethnic Cleansing, Genocide and Family Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left Media and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Wh0Uevke3qhb57FqndSOH?si=37871966a4eb45ea Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/american-tradition-with-jesse-jett-exclusively-on-indie-news-network/id1712142562 Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6 Playlist of assorted Jesse clups/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://indieleft.media Substack: https://indiemedia.today Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://inn.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Stream Engineer: Indie Artwork: Indie & BigMadCrab Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production

