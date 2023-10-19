The Nancy Pelosi Bird Bath & Privilege Scrub Blowout Bonanza: American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett Ep. 5

Originally recorded June 28, 2022 LIVE on INN
Mix up a Mama-Bear-Sized Xanatini and strap in, welcome to The First Annual Nancy Pelosi Bird Bath & Privilege Scrub Blowout Bonanza! A slurred, and bleary-eyed look at the Queen of The Homeless, The Matriarch of Insider Trading, renowned feeder of constituents and Ice Cream spokeswoman from Hell - Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Featuring: - Sunday Morning #40 - Speaker Of The House - Played Out - Through The Eyes - The Oil Baron Rescue Plan Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical & lyrical talent. Jesse will play a few songs, and co-host Indie from Independent Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is referred to by many as “The Hamilton of the Left.” He’s also our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie’s earworms. Follow Jesse & subscribe to his Bandcamp for all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews https://linktr.ee/indleft Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://inn.network https://twitter.com/getindienews