The Stockholm Party: American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett Ep. 02 | @jesse_jett @GetIndieNews

Originally livestreamed & recorded May 17, 2022
Watch on YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/NloTaaN8R3U
Welcome to Jesse Jett's musical/political/protest show, American Tradition
Tonight on American Tradition, join us as we bite the hand that says it feeds us! We’re all-in on the Dems for Episode 2: The Stockholm Party! Jesse will play a few songs, and co-host Indie from Independent Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Follow Jesse & subscribe to his Bandcamp for all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jetthttps://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNewshttps://linktr.ee/indleft Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://inn.network INN Twitter: https://twitter.com/getindienews