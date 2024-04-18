Join us for a celebration-of-life for the Twitter account of our beloved Big Mad Crab in the form of an all-request throw down of songs, poems, and stories! 00:00 Preshow Music 11:45 Intro theme 12:15 Show Start / Welcome 13:46 Ode to BigMadCrab's Twitter account 30:47 St. James Infirmary 33:27 Can't No Grave 39:25 Militia Intent 51:30 The Dust of Better Days 1:00:21 A Stroll Through the Ruins 1:07:28 Buying the Theft 1:16:20 Nice Shot 1:24:45 Here We Are, Juggernaut 1:27:23 Yellow Ledbetter 1:34:41 Lo Fi 1:39:03 Twice Baked Potato 1:47:35 Town Hall 2:00:33 Video Killed the Radio Star 2:06:29 The Kings of Colony 2:11:30 No Rain Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left Media and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://indieleft.media Substack: https://indiemedia.today Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://inn.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Stream Engineer: Indie Artwork: BigMadCrab & Indie Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production
The Total Request Crab Memorial Variety Hour: American Tradition #29
Apr 18, 2024
American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms.
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work:
https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett
https://jessejett.bandcamp.com
Follow Indie:
https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews
All the Links: https://indieleft.media
Substack: https://indiemedia.today
