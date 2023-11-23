INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
‘The Virus’ Retrospective - American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett Ep. 10 | @jesse_jett @IndLeftNews @GetIndieNews
0:00
-1:31:19

‘The Virus’ Retrospective - American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett Ep. 10 | @jesse_jett @IndLeftNews @GetIndieNews

IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)
Nov 23, 2023

Originally recorded 9/6/22 on INN

A look back at the album that started it all, ‘The Virus’, with readings and performances of several tracks, and an in-depth discussion on the creation, and political landscape at the time. Join us as we return to the year of our lord 20-f*cking-20. Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Independent Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett

https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews

https://linktr.ee/indleft or at https://indieleft.media Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

http://indienews.network

https://twitter.com/getindienews

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture