INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
Vote Blues No Matter Whose - American Tradition with Jesse_Jett Ep 11 | @GetIndieNews
0:00
-1:45:56

Vote Blues No Matter Whose - American Tradition with Jesse_Jett Ep 11 | @GetIndieNews

IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)
Nov 30, 2023

Vote Blues No Matter Whose - American Tradition with Jesse_Jett Ep 11 | @GetIndieNews | @Jesse_Jett

Recorded Sept 20, 2022

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/22983

Odysee: https://odysee.com/american-tradition-jesse-jett-ep-11-vote-blue-no-matter-whose-inn-09202022:8d179bb9ae5862416ec0f06cb0c14ee28ccde793

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1kv0wl-vote-blues-no-matter-whose-american-tradition-ep-11-jesse-jett-getindienews.html

YouTube: https://youtu.be/RLwSS916HJs

Facebook: https://facebook.com/101061812376524/posts/191579429991428 Join us for an evening of mostly Blues covers, since Trains and Depression are both trending. Also, Jesse debuts 5 more pieces from the upcoming spoken-word album, ‘The Co-Opt’. Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Independent Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews https://linktr.ee/indleft or at https://indieleft.media Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: http://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture