Worldwide Launch Premiere/Listening Party: “The Co-Opt” | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #14

Originally Recorded November 8, 2022
Welcome to the Blood-Moon-Election-Ritual you’ve all been waiting for! ‘The Co-Opt’ is out today, and we’re strapping in for a full listening party! Download/Listen/Buy the album now at bandcamp: https://jessejett.bandcamp.com/album/the-co-opt Election night distractions from the election night distraction, We’re ringing in the “end of democracy“ celebrating the “most important election of our lifetimes,” 2022 version. (it could have been a lot worse but thanks to our 3 shots, everything is better now! ;P) Song List 1. The Co-Opt 17:09 2 .La Morte Boheme 03:28 3. The Sound Of Sirens 02:02 4. Tyrant Tartare 02:08 5. What Serves As Vanguard 03:12 6. Union Drip 03:56 7. Consider It A Wynn 01:17 8. LIVE From The Hall Of The Undead 05:06 9. Redline White-Power Blueprint 03:16 10. DJ Daedalus 03:08 Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews https://linktr.ee/indleft or at http://independentleft.media Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: http://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Left Stream Engineer: Indie Left Artwork: BigMadCrab Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production