American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
Worldwide Launch Premiere/Listening Party: "The Co-Opt" | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #14
Worldwide Launch Premiere/Listening Party: “The Co-Opt” | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #14

Dec 21, 2023

Originally Recorded November 8, 2022

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/25192

Odysee: https://odysee.com/worldwide-Launch-Premiere-Listening-Party-The-Co-Opt-American-Tradition-Jesse-Jett-ep-14:7c8fb518fcbe57b92683efaebc7d459d40bd714e

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1so6v0-worldwide-launch-premierelistening-party-the-co-opt-american-tradition-w-je.html

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1teDz1N6oE0

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/454201090160185

Welcome to the Blood-Moon-Election-Ritual you've all been waiting for! 'The Co-Opt' is out today, and we're strapping in for a full listening party! Download/Listen/Buy the album now at bandcamp: https://jessejett.bandcamp.com/album/the-co-opt Election night distractions from the election night distraction, We're ringing in the "end of democracy" celebrating the "most important election of our lifetimes," 2022 version. (it could have been a lot worse but thanks to our 3 shots, everything is better now! ;P) Song List 1. The Co-Opt 17:09 2 .La Morte Boheme 03:28 3. The Sound Of Sirens 02:02 4. Tyrant Tartare 02:08 5. What Serves As Vanguard 03:12 6. Union Drip 03:56 7. Consider It A Wynn 01:17 8. LIVE From The Hall Of The Undead 05:06 9. Redline White-Power Blueprint 03:16 10. DJ Daedalus 03:08 Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms.

