12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 3 - March 2025 @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @ReefBreland

Israel-Palestine focused clips from How Did We Miss That and IndieNewsNow LIVE - segments from March 2025
1200 Families WIPED OUT, Trucks CUT OFF Again, Mosque Set ON FIRE: Israeli War Crimes This Week - ep 150, March 9
Gaza’s Electricity CUT, Minister Says Quiet Part Out Loud, Widespread S3xual Violence - ep 151, March 16
Disappeared! Examining All the Narratives Surrounding Mahmoud Khalil’s Story - ep 151, March 16
Ceasefire BROKEN | Deadliest Day EVER for Children in Gaza | Netanyahu War Crimes | J Street’s Genocide Denial | Sleeping Next to a Landfill - ep 152, March 23
MORE Muslim Students Protesting Israel Murdering Palestinians Being Disappeared by ICE & DEPORTED - ep 153, March 30
Eid Bombings, Decapitated Child, Red Crescent Worker Slaughter, More Gaza Invasions: This Week in Israeli War Crimes - ep 153, March 30
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! Merch link there too...
Thank you IndieNews Network (INN), Relix, Christopher H. Brown, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.