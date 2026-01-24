Alan MacLeod on Venezuela, Spies Working in Big Tech, Julian Assange, Censorship & more | INN 1-on-1

Alan Macleod, Indie Media Award honoree, Class of 2022 for independent journalism, discusses his firsthand observations of Venezuela’s 2024 election, challenging mainstream narratives of fraud. He details the extensive, transparent voting process and opposition tactics.

The conversation touches U.S. intervention, the infiltration of intelligence agents (CIA, Israeli Unit 8200) into top tech/social media companies shaping content, the chilling case of Julian Assange, how to triangulate and “vet” media outlets for bias and accuracy, and about the ongoing struggles of independent journalism against financial and algorithmic suppression.

Recorded Thursday, January 22, 2026

