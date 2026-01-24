INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Alan MacLeod on Venezuela, Spies Working in Big Tech, Julian Assange, Censorship & more | INN 1-on-1

A recording from Indie's video, recorded and livestreamed January 22, 2026
Indie's avatar
Indie
Jan 24, 2026

Alan Macleod, Indie Media Award honoree, Class of 2022 for independent journalism, discusses his firsthand observations of Venezuela’s 2024 election, challenging mainstream narratives of fraud. He details the extensive, transparent voting process and opposition tactics.

The conversation touches U.S. intervention, the infiltration of intelligence agents (CIA, Israeli Unit 8200) into top tech/social media companies shaping content, the chilling case of Julian Assange, how to triangulate and “vet” media outlets for bias and accuracy, and about the ongoing struggles of independent journalism against financial and algorithmic suppression.

Recorded Thursday, January 22, 2026

Recorded Thursday, January 22, 2026

Find Alan Everywhere!

Indie is:

Indies Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com

Indie Media Today
Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, content from independent content creators, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime

Indie News Network is a family of independent content creators who challenge narratives.

Follow all our channels at:

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
The newsletter home of Indie News Network, a collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives. Weekly network updates, livestream alerts, original articles and more!
By IndieNews Network (INN)

