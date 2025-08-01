Dissent in Bloom: A.M.A | INN 1-on-1 w/ Indie

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from IndieNews Network (INN) in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Independent journalist Dissent in Bloom joins Indie for another EXCLUSIVE 1-on-1 conversation where she answers audience questions about her work LIVE. Follow her Substack for ongoing investigations.

“I write about dark money, technocracy, government corruption, immigrants being disappeared, abuse by authorities and the elites, historical patterns they don’t want you to recognize, and more stories designed to stay buried - until now.”

- Dissent in Bloom

Indie News Network operates on a “Value for Value system.” We don’t paywall any of our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running, and one way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and can spare a few bucks a month. Thank you!

Find Dissent in Bloom Everywhere!

Indie is:

Founder, IndieNews Network (INN) Publisher, IndieMediaToday.com & INNnewsletter.com

co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows ⭐ How Did We Miss That ⭐ Boats Smashing Into Other Boats ⭐ American Tradition with Jesse Jett ⭐ INN 1-on-1 ⭐ Creator of the Indie Media Awards @IndieMediaAward

Indie’s Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com

#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime #ElectionIntegrity

Indie News Network is a family of independent content creators who challenge narratives.

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at