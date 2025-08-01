INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network



Dissent in Bloom: A.M.A | INN 1-on-1 w/ Indie

A recording from Indie's live video, recorded July 29, 2025
Indie's avatar
Dissent in Bloom🌼's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
Indie
,
Dissent in Bloom🌼
, and
IndieNews Network (INN)
Aug 01, 2025
2
Thank you

Bob Helmick
,
Gloria Funkhouser
,
Urban Hermit
,
Carol Severson
,
7thSignSoul
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Independent journalist Dissent in Bloom joins Indie for another EXCLUSIVE 1-on-1 conversation where she answers audience questions about her work LIVE. Follow her Substack for ongoing investigations.

“I write about dark money, technocracy, government corruption, immigrants being disappeared, abuse by authorities and the elites, historical patterns they don’t want you to recognize, and more stories designed to stay buried - until now.”

- Dissent in Bloom

Indie News Network operates on a “Value for Value system.” We don’t paywall any of our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running, and one way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and can spare a few bucks a month. Thank you!

Find Dissent in Bloom Everywhere!

Dissent in Bloom
Dissent in Bloom is a publication that tells the truth about state violence, corruption, and rising fascism, using bold stories to fight back and wake people up.

Indie is:

Indie Media Today
Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, content from independent content creators, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime #ElectionIntegrity

Indie News Network is a family of independent content creators who challenge narratives.

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
The newsletter home of Indie News Network, a collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives. Weekly network updates, livestream alerts, original articles and more!
By IndieNews Network (INN)

User's avatar
