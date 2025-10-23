INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

#Justice4Aspen: Trapped in the System | Aspen Martin & Halo Benson | INN 1-on-1

Facing up to 33 YEARS in Federal Prison for trusting the wrong person and getting in the "wrong car." Recorded October 7, 2025
Oct 23, 2025
Indie speaks with Assange Activists Halo Benson and her daughter, Aspen Martin, about a devastating legal crisis. Aspen, an autistic woman with no prior record, is facing federal drug trafficking charges carrying a 33-year mandatory minimum after being an unknowing passenger in an RV. The driver admitted she was innocent, but Georgia’s “party law” led to her arrest.

The family details the betrayal by a trusted friend, horrific jail conditions, and the urgent need for a legal defense fund. This conversation highlights a terrifying flaw in the justice system and the vulnerability of neurodivergent individuals.

Find and Support Aspen and follow Halo!

are Hosting a Fundraiser Livestream on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 to Help Raise Funds

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRBQW98RvF0

Indie’s Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com

Indie Media Today
Indie Media Today champions corporate-free news & voices. We expose the oligarch-controlled media's narratives and curate the best of independent journalism to challenge the political duopoly. Think for yourself, outside the box.

Indie News Network is a family of independent content creators who challenge narratives.

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at

