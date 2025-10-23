Justice4Aspen: Trapped in the System | Aspen Martin & Halo Benson | INN 1-on-1

Indie speaks with Assange Activists Halo Benson and her daughter, Aspen Martin, about a devastating legal crisis. Aspen, an autistic woman with no prior record, is facing federal drug trafficking charges carrying a 33-year mandatory minimum after being an unknowing passenger in an RV. The driver admitted she was innocent, but Georgia’s “party law” led to her arrest.

The family details the betrayal by a trusted friend, horrific jail conditions, and the urgent need for a legal defense fund. This conversation highlights a terrifying flaw in the justice system and the vulnerability of neurodivergent individuals.

