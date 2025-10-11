Chanda Masta on Independent Media, Activism & Her Cancer Journey | INN 1-on-1

In this powerful INN 1-on-1,

sits down with longtime independent media creator Chanda Masta (Trailer Park Pundit). They discuss her journey from Bernie Sanders activism to co-founding Roar Media, the challenges of being a woman in independent media, and learning to engineer her own show.

Chanda also opens up about her difficult battle with Stage 4 small cell lung cancer, the struggles of navigating the US healthcare and health insurance systems, and the vital support she’s received from the independent media community.

The conversation also touches on censorship, the state of democracy, and the importance of supporting truly independent voices.

Chanda’s GoFundMe for Battling Small Cell Lung Cancer:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/round2chandaSmCelllCancerBattle

Chanda is an Indie Media Awards honoree, class of 2023 for livestreaming & podcasting

https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/chanda-masta

Follow Chanda Everywhere!

#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime

Indie News Network is a family of independent content creators who challenge narratives.

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.