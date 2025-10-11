Chanda Masta on Independent Media, Activism & Her Cancer Journey | INN 1-on-1

In this powerful INN 1-on-1,sits down with longtime independent media creator Chanda Masta (Trailer Park Pundit). They discuss her journey from Bernie Sanders activism to co-founding Roar Media, the challenges of being a woman in independent media, and learning to engineer her own show.
Chanda also opens up about her difficult battle with Stage 4 small cell lung cancer, the struggles of navigating the US healthcare and health insurance systems, and the vital support she’s received from the independent media community.
The conversation also touches on censorship, the state of democracy, and the importance of supporting truly independent voices.
Chanda’s GoFundMe for Battling Small Cell Lung Cancer:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/round2chandaSmCelllCancerBattle
Chanda is an Indie Media Awards honoree, class of 2023 for livestreaming & podcasting
https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/chanda-masta
Follow Chanda Everywhere!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chanda.masta
Substack: Chanda Masta
Indie is:
Founder,
Publisher, IndieMediaToday.com, IndieNewsNow.com & INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
⭐ How Did We Miss That
⭐ Boats Smashing Into Other Boats
⭐ American Tradition with Jesse Jett
⭐ INN 1-on-1
⭐ Creator of the Indie Media Awards @IndieMediaAward
Indies Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime
Indie News Network is a family of independent content creators who challenge narratives.
Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at
⭐ Network Channels LinkTree: https://indienews.network
⭐ Network Members LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/innmembers
⭐ Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/indienewsnetwork
⭐ Newsletter: https://indienews.network
Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.