Chanda Masta on Independent Media, Activism & Her Cancer Journey | INN 1-on-1

Indie sits down with Independent Analyst & Trailer Park Pundit Chanda Masta
Indie
and
Chanda Masta
Oct 11, 2025
In this powerful INN 1-on-1,

Indie
sits down with longtime independent media creator Chanda Masta (Trailer Park Pundit). They discuss her journey from Bernie Sanders activism to co-founding Roar Media, the challenges of being a woman in independent media, and learning to engineer her own show.

Chanda also opens up about her difficult battle with Stage 4 small cell lung cancer, the struggles of navigating the US healthcare and health insurance systems, and the vital support she’s received from the independent media community.

The conversation also touches on censorship, the state of democracy, and the importance of supporting truly independent voices.

Chanda’s GoFundMe for Battling Small Cell Lung Cancer:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/round2chandaSmCelllCancerBattle

Chanda is an Indie Media Awards honoree, class of 2023 for livestreaming & podcasting
https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/chanda-masta

Indie Media Awards
Chanda Masta
Support Chanda Masta’s work…
2 years ago · Indie

Follow Chanda Everywhere!

Indie is:

Indie Media Today
Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, content from independent content creators, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime

Indie News Network is a family of independent content creators who challenge narratives.

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
The newsletter home of Indie News Network, a collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives. Weekly network updates, livestream alerts, original articles and more!
By IndieNews Network (INN)

