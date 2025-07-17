Rigged Systems: Dissent in Bloom on INN Talks Election Security | INN 1-on-1 | Part 1

A must-listen on how private interests control U.S. elections.

In an EXCLUSIVE 1-on-1 conversation, independent journalist Dissent in Bloom joins Indie for a deep dive into US election integrity failures. She reveals how voting machine certification labs like Pro V&V—led by controversial figure Jack Cobb—operate with minimal oversight, military-industrial ties, and alarming conflicts of interest.

Dissent details Cobb's sordid history of rubber-stamping uncertified machines, his Huntsville lab's proximity to defense contractors, and critical software vulnerabilities (like ECO 1188) classified as “de minimis” when they clearly were not in the lead up to the 2024 US election. They also dissect systemic duopoly manipulation, Trump's 2020 election overturning attempts, and the DNC’s rigged primaries.

“I write about dark money, technocracy, government corruption, immigrants being disappeared, abuse by authorities and the elites, historical patterns they don’t want you to recognize, and more stories designed to stay buried - until now.” -

Articles discussed:

Recorded Tuesday, July 15

