INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

INN 1-on-1 | Matt Weinglass, host of The Homeless Left & Indie

A recording from Indie's live video
Indie's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
The Homeless Left's avatar
Indie
,
IndieNews Network (INN)
, and
The Homeless Left
Jun 15, 2025

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video! Join us for our next live video in the app.

Get more from IndieNews Network (INN) in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Matt Weinglass, founder of "The Homeless Left," details his shift from Hollywood filmmaker to independent media after disillusionment with industry censorship during COVID and suppression of anti-war/anti-genocide voices. He discusses production challenges in competing with corporate media and critiques astroturfed LA protests funded by elites like the Waltons, linking ICE raids to Palantir's surveillance contracts.

The conversation exposes bipartisan corruption, Zionist influence in Hollywood, and the failure of movements like "No Kings Day" to address systemic issues. Matt warns of impending false flags (e.g., bioterrorism around July 4th per Dr. David Martin) and emphasizes unifying left-right populism on medical freedom and anti-imperialism.

Key takeaway: Manufactured narratives distract from elite capture while independent media must innovate to sustain audience engagement amid escalating authoritarianism.

Recorded Wednesday, June 11 & Friday, June 13, 2025

Indie News Network operates on a “Value for Value system.” We don’t paywall any of our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running, and one way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and can spare a few bucks a month. Thank you!

Matt Weinglass is the host of The Homeless Left podcast

Find THL Everywhere!

Indie is:

Indies Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com

Indie Media Today
Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, content from independent content creators, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

INNs Newsletter: https://www.innnewsletter.com/

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
The newsletter home of Indie News Network, a collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives. Weekly network updates, livestream alerts, original articles and more!
By IndieNews Network (INN)

#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime

Indie News Network is a family of independent content creators who challenge narratives.

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
The newsletter home of Indie News Network, a collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives. Weekly network updates, livestream alerts, original articles and more!
By IndieNews Network (INN)

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 IndieNewsNetwork
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture