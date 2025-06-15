INN 1-on-1 | Matt Weinglass, host of The Homeless Left & Indie

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video! Join us for our next live video in the app.

Matt Weinglass, founder of "The Homeless Left," details his shift from Hollywood filmmaker to independent media after disillusionment with industry censorship during COVID and suppression of anti-war/anti-genocide voices. He discusses production challenges in competing with corporate media and critiques astroturfed LA protests funded by elites like the Waltons, linking ICE raids to Palantir's surveillance contracts.

The conversation exposes bipartisan corruption, Zionist influence in Hollywood, and the failure of movements like "No Kings Day" to address systemic issues. Matt warns of impending false flags (e.g., bioterrorism around July 4th per Dr. David Martin) and emphasizes unifying left-right populism on medical freedom and anti-imperialism.

Key takeaway: Manufactured narratives distract from elite capture while independent media must innovate to sustain audience engagement amid escalating authoritarianism.

Recorded Wednesday, June 11 & Friday, June 13, 2025

Matt Weinglass is the host of The Homeless Left podcast

