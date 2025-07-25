ICE, Digital Surveillance and Election Integrity | Dissent in Bloom | INN 1-on-1 Part 2

In another EXCLUSIVE 1-on-1 conversation, independent journalist Dissent in Bloom joins Indie. She details harrowing findings on Trump’s immigration crackdown, including inhumane conditions at "Alligator Auschwitz" - where detainees face 24/7 lighting & stifling heat, they’re required to be silent all the time & have no access to legal counsel.
She talks about ICE’s collaboration with police in deadly raids like the one resulting in Jaime Alanis’s death during a paramilitary-style operation on a California farm, which led to zero prosecutions. The conversation also uncovers election integrity threats: Jack Cobb’s uncertified lab (Pro V&V) rubber-stamped voting machines while the EAC retroactively covered for the lapses.
Dissent ties dark money influencers like Leonard Leo ($1.6B) and Peter Thiel to Project 2025’s authoritarian blueprint. Key revelations include:
103 immigration judges fired by Trump, creating backlogs.
Facial recognition/biometric databases funded in the Big Beautiful Bill passed July 4.
Palantir’s role in immigrant-tracking systems.
Private prisons (e.g., GeoGroup) profit from $175/day detainees.
Follow her Substack for ongoing investigations.
“I write about dark money, technocracy, government corruption, immigrants being disappeared, abuse by authorities and the elites, historical patterns they don’t want you to recognize, and more stories designed to stay buried - until now.” -
Articles discussed:
BREAKING: No Trial. No Charges. Just Gone. Here is What the U.S. Did to Richard Duarte Rodríguez - April 13
Clips of Alligator Auschwitz Thanks to Disgruntled Former Employee - July 9
The First Videos of Alligator Alcatraz Came From a Janitor Trying to Go Viral. - July 8
The Election Assistance Commission Helped Rig the System. This Is the Proof. - July 11
How Leonard Leo and Peter Thiel Handed Trump to the Heritage Foundation - July 15
The United States Killed Jaime Alanis - July 16
Trump’s latest “Election Integrity” Campaign Is a Cover-Up. I Can Prove It. - July 16
Jack Cobb Had No Authority to Certify Voting Machines. The EAC Looked the Other Way for Years. - July 18, 2025
The Venezuelan Men Freed from CECOT Are Singing - July 19, 2025
Trump Has Fired 103 Immigration Judges. Here’s Why That Matters. - July 19, 2025
CECOT: Sent to Hell by the United States - July 21, 2025
Recorded Tuesday, July 22
Follow Dissent in Bloom!
Publication: https://dissentinbloom.substack.com/
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/dissentinbloom
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dissentinbloom
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/dissentinbloom0.bsky.social
