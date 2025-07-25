ICE, Digital Surveillance and Election Integrity | Dissent in Bloom | INN 1-on-1 Part 2

In another EXCLUSIVE 1-on-1 conversation, independent journalist Dissent in Bloom joins Indie. She details harrowing findings on Trump’s immigration crackdown, including inhumane conditions at "Alligator Auschwitz" - where detainees face 24/7 lighting & stifling heat, they’re required to be silent all the time & have no access to legal counsel.

She talks about ICE’s collaboration with police in deadly raids like the one resulting in Jaime Alanis’s death during a paramilitary-style operation on a California farm, which led to zero prosecutions. The conversation also uncovers election integrity threats: Jack Cobb’s uncertified lab (Pro V&V) rubber-stamped voting machines while the EAC retroactively covered for the lapses.

Dissent ties dark money influencers like Leonard Leo ($1.6B) and Peter Thiel to Project 2025’s authoritarian blueprint. Key revelations include:

103 immigration judges fired by Trump, creating backlogs.

Facial recognition/biometric databases funded in the Big Beautiful Bill passed July 4.

Palantir’s role in immigrant-tracking systems.

Private prisons (e.g., GeoGroup) profit from $175/day detainees.

Follow her Substack for ongoing investigations.

“I write about dark money, technocracy, government corruption, immigrants being disappeared, abuse by authorities and the elites, historical patterns they don’t want you to recognize, and more stories designed to stay buried - until now.” -

Articles discussed:

Recorded Tuesday, July 22

Also streaming to:

Watch Part 1 here, recorded July 15: https://youtube.com/watch?v=AjFf2DsBk-w

Indie News Network operates on a “Value for Value system.” We don’t paywall any of our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running, and one way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and can spare a few bucks a month. Thank you!

Follow Dissent in Bloom! Dissent in Bloom

#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime

Indie News Network is a family of independent content creators who challenge narratives.

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at