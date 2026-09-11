Israel Did 9/11: A Throwback from STFUshitlib Joe

In the wake of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, we thought we would bring back this edit from former INN member and Indie Media Award honoree Joe.

Here’s evidence of the tweet Joe posted, timestamped from November 2, 2023. The likes were frozen for a long time, until the account was banned.

You can find a version of this video on INN’s Rumble channel, here: https://rumble.com/v5ekcnh-who-did-911-again-stfushitlib3-september11.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_ucp_pl%2Csrc_v1_pl&playlist_id=UMklyFwLUw8

Check out the playlist of all of Joe’s edited videos on the INN YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1VIHUzd63go-fCjCjmM2A1

We know you’re out there, Joe. Just know that we miss you, we never forgot you and hope you’re doing well, brother.

Joe is a 2023 Indie Media Award honoree for video editing

-Indie