ADL's Mystery Research Org | Debunking ADL’s Anti-Semitism Report Claims | INN 1-on-1 @GenXGirl1994

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video! Join us for our next live video in the app.

Get more from IndieNews Network (INN) in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

In this explosive INN 1-on-1 episode, host Indie and researcher GenXGirl1994 pull back the curtain on the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) covert influence over U.S. politics and media.

They dissect ADL’s dubious claims of “anti-Israel bias” on Wikipedia and AI systems, exposing ties to the shadowy “Builders for Tomorrow” group—a phantom org with suspected tech industry backing. From pro-Israel lobbying’s grip on Congress to the weaponization of “anti-Semitism” to silence dissent, GenXGirl1994 breaks down how ADL manipulates data, smears critics, and fuels narratives justifying Israel’s actions. The duo also highlights grassroots victories against anti-BDS bills and the urgent need to challenge institutional power.

A gripping deep dive into propaganda, censorship, and the fight for truth. Support independent media to keep these crucial conversations alive. Follow GenXGirl1994 on X for more groundbreaking research.

Links to the Twitter threads discussed:

The ADL’s Mystery Research Org, Builders For Tomorrow: https://x.com/GenXGirl1994/status/1918324731230732487

The ADL’s Inflated Antisemitism Report:

https://x.com/genxgirl1994/status/1917182243761533312

is:

⭐ GenXGirl1994 on Twitter (X) https://x.com/@GenXGirl1994

⭐ Publisher, GenXGirl Files newsletter GenXGirl Files

Indie is:

Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)

Publisher, IndieMediaToday.com & INNnewsletter.com

co-host, producer & livestream engineer of multiple shows ⭐ How Did We Miss That ⭐ Boats Smashing Into Other Boats ⭐ American Tradition with Jesse Jett ⭐ INN 1-on-1 ⭐ Creator of the Indie Media Awards @IndieMediaAward



Indie’s Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com

GenXGirl’s Newsletter: https://genxgirl.substack.com/

#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime

Indie News Network is a family of independent content creators who challenge narratives.

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels: