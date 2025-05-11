INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Transcript

ADL's Mystery Research Org | Debunking ADL’s Anti-Semitism Report Claims | INN 1-on-1 @GenXGirl1994

Watch the replay from from Indie's livestream Saturday night, completely ad-free!
Indie's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
Indie
and
IndieNews Network (INN)
May 11, 2025

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video! Join us for our next live video in the app.

In this explosive INN 1-on-1 episode, host Indie and researcher GenXGirl1994 pull back the curtain on the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) covert influence over U.S. politics and media.

They dissect ADL’s dubious claims of “anti-Israel bias” on Wikipedia and AI systems, exposing ties to the shadowy “Builders for Tomorrow” group—a phantom org with suspected tech industry backing. From pro-Israel lobbying’s grip on Congress to the weaponization of “anti-Semitism” to silence dissent, GenXGirl1994 breaks down how ADL manipulates data, smears critics, and fuels narratives justifying Israel’s actions. The duo also highlights grassroots victories against anti-BDS bills and the urgent need to challenge institutional power.

A gripping deep dive into propaganda, censorship, and the fight for truth. Support independent media to keep these crucial conversations alive. Follow GenXGirl1994 on X for more groundbreaking research.

Links to the Twitter threads discussed:

The ADL’s Mystery Research Org, Builders For Tomorrow: https://x.com/GenXGirl1994/status/1918324731230732487

The ADL’s Inflated Antisemitism Report:

https://x.com/genxgirl1994/status/1917182243761533312

GenXGirl1994
is:

Indie is:

Indie’s Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com

Indie Media Today
Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, content from independent content creators, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

GenXGirl’s Newsletter: https://genxgirl.substack.com/

GenXGirl Files
I’m a politics and economics junkie. I spent most of my career working for and contracting to the US Government during 5 administrations (Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump & Biden) & I write from this experience in relation to geopolitical drivers & motivators.
By GenXGirl1994

#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime

Indie News Network is a family of independent content creators who challenge narratives.

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels:

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
The newsletter home of Indie News Network, a collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives. Weekly network updates, livestream alerts, original articles and more!
By IndieNews Network (INN)

