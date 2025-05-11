ADL's Mystery Research Org | Debunking ADL’s Anti-Semitism Report Claims | INN 1-on-1 @GenXGirl1994

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video! Join us for our next live video in the app.
In this explosive INN 1-on-1 episode, host Indie and researcher GenXGirl1994 pull back the curtain on the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) covert influence over U.S. politics and media.
They dissect ADL’s dubious claims of “anti-Israel bias” on Wikipedia and AI systems, exposing ties to the shadowy “Builders for Tomorrow” group—a phantom org with suspected tech industry backing. From pro-Israel lobbying’s grip on Congress to the weaponization of “anti-Semitism” to silence dissent, GenXGirl1994 breaks down how ADL manipulates data, smears critics, and fuels narratives justifying Israel’s actions. The duo also highlights grassroots victories against anti-BDS bills and the urgent need to challenge institutional power.
A gripping deep dive into propaganda, censorship, and the fight for truth. Support independent media to keep these crucial conversations alive. Follow GenXGirl1994 on X for more groundbreaking research.
Links to the Twitter threads discussed:
The ADL’s Mystery Research Org, Builders For Tomorrow: https://x.com/GenXGirl1994/status/1918324731230732487
The ADL’s Inflated Antisemitism Report:
https://x.com/genxgirl1994/status/1917182243761533312is:
