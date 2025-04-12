INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Connections, Conspiracies & Narrative Control: 7SEES & Indie | INN 1-on-1

Indie sits down with Independent Researcher, Journalist & Livestreamer 7SEES
Indie
IndieNews Network (INN)
7SEES
Apr 12, 2025

7SEES
IndieNews Network (INN)
as he sits down for a conversation with our co-founder,
Indie
Topics include:

  • Background, Independent Media & Research

  • Peter Thiel & Tech Oligarchy

  • RFK Jr. & Controlled Opposition

  • Third Eye Carnival Experience

  • Challenges in Independent Media

7SEES emphasizes education, discernment, and community-building as tools to resist systemic control. His work aims to expose hidden agendas while fostering independent thought.

Indie News Network operates on a “Value for Value system.” We don’t paywall any of our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running, and one way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and can spare a few bucks a month. Thank you!

Originally recorded Thursday, April 10, 2025

Livestream at 10pm ET Tuesday, April 15

7SEES
Indie is:

Indie’s Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com

Indie Media Today
Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, content from independent content creators, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at 

