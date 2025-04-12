Connections, Conspiracies & Narrative Control: 7SEES & Indie | INN 1-on-1

Listen toon as he sits down for a conversation with our co-founder, .
Topics include:
Background, Independent Media & Research
Peter Thiel & Tech Oligarchy
RFK Jr. & Controlled Opposition
Third Eye Carnival Experience
Challenges in Independent Media
7SEES emphasizes education, discernment, and community-building as tools to resist systemic control. His work aims to expose hidden agendas while fostering independent thought.
Indie News Network operates on a “Value for Value system.” We don’t paywall any of our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running, and one way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and can spare a few bucks a month. Thank you!
Originally recorded Thursday, April 10, 2025
Livestream at 10pm ET Tuesday, April 15
🔴YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/IndieNewsNetwork
🟣Twitch: https://twitch.tv/indienewsnetwork
⭐ Host of “Lies and Ties” livestreams and “Deep Web Pod” on Ickonic Network
⭐ LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/the7sees
⭐ Twitter: https://x.com/7SEES_
⭐ Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/7SEESLIVE
⭐ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@7SEESLIVE
⭐ Substack: https://substack.com/@7sees
Indie is:
⭐ Co-Founder,
⭐ Publisher, IndieMediaToday.com & INNnewsletter.com
⭐ co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
⭐ How Did We Miss That
⭐ Boats Smashing Into Other Boats
⭐ American Tradition with
⭐ Creator,@IndieMediaAward
Indie’s Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at
⭐ Network Channels: https://indienews.network
⭐ Network Members: https://linktr.ee/innmembers
⭐ Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/indienewsnetwork