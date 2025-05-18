Crowdsourcing Truth: Exposing Power Networks: 7SEES & Indie | INN 1-on-1

Thank you

Indie interviews researcher 7SEES, discussing his live-streamed deep dives into political and corporate networks.

Key topics include Michael Flynn’s influence via America’s Future, ties to QAnon, Heritage Foundation, and Racine, WI’s tech links. They analyze Jordan Peterson’s Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC), its Christian-nationalist leanings, and connections to figures like Peter Thiel. AI’s role in governance is critiqued, citing a $5B federal AI modernization bill over 10 years and ethical concerns about automation replacing human roles.

Suspicions around talent agency MN2S—potential scam or intel op—are raised, alongside broader themes of technocracy, big tech surveillance, and crypto’s ties to intelligence networks. The conversation highlights Israel’s geopolitical influence, censorship fears, and the weaponization of narratives. 7C’s promotes independent research, skepticism of mainstream media, and shares his platforms (X, Rumble, Substack) and merch. Emphasis is placed on crowdsourced investigation, visualizing systemic corruption, and resisting authoritarian control grids.

