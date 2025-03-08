INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Crypto and Bitcoin are PONZI Schemes? | Who Are The Players? | Golden Monarch & Indie: INN 1-on-1

Indie sits down with Substack publisher Golden Monarch to talk about how crypto has evolved, why it's a ponzi and who stands to benefit from crypto hype
Mar 08, 2025

Golden Monarch
They talked about crypto, the ponzi scheme that it has become and a lot of the players involved with it, referencing some of the recent articles published on his Substack.

Indie News Network operates on a “Value for Value system.” We don’t paywall any of our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running, and one way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and can spare a few bucks a month. Thank you!

Originally recorded Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Livestreamed at 10pm ET Saturday, March 8

Golden Monarch
is:

Indie is:

Golden Monarch’s Newsletter: https://goldenmonarchnews.substack.com

Golden Monarch News
Hello, it's ME. If you’ve chosen to subscribe to Golden Monarch, then you’ve recognized some fishiness going on as of late when it comes to capitalism and blockchain technology, be Bitcoin, other cryptos, CBDCs. #FreePalestine #FuckBitcoin

Indie’s Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com

Indie Media Today
Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, content from independent content creators, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at 

User's avatar

