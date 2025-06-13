INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Crypto Chaos: Bitcoin's Zionist Ties & Global Grift Exposed | Golden Monarch & Indie: INN 1-on-1

Recording from Livestream on June 7, 2025
Indie's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
Indie
and
IndieNews Network (INN)
Jun 13, 2025

Journalist

Golden Monarch
joins
Indie
to dissect Bitcoin's rise as a tool for political manipulation and wealth extraction. They expose connections between crypto evangelists (Michael Saylor, Brock Pierce, Max Keiser) and Zionism, highlighting how Bitcoin fuels authoritarian regimes like El Salvador's Bukele—funded by crypto profits to build prisons like CECOT.

The conversation critiques Trump's pro-crypto agenda, RFK Jr.'s grift, and corporate adoption (e.g., Steak 'n Shake's tax-risky Bitcoin payments). Monarch reveals crypto's environmental toll, Puerto Rican exploitation, and kidnapping cases targeting entrepreneurs in France/NYC.

They debunk decentralization myths, emphasizing blockchain's energy waste, whale-driven volatility, and its role in widening wealth inequality. The duo warns of a controlled transition toward CBDCs, framing crypto as a Ponzi scheme benefiting elites while destabilizing societies.

Indie News Network operates on a “Value for Value system.” We don’t paywall any of our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running, and one way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and can spare a few bucks a month. Thank you!

Originally recorded Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Livestreamed at 10pm ET Thursday, June 5

Golden Monarch
is:

Indie is:

Golden Monarch’s Newsletter: https://goldenmonarchdomain.substack.com

Golden Monarch Domain
It's ME; formerly interested in crypto but now exposing, calling out capitalism and blockchain technology, be it Bitcoin & the rest of Crypto/CBDC/NFT/Memes. #FreePalestine #FuckBitcoin

Indie’s Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com

Indie Media Today
Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, content from independent content creators, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at 

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 IndieNewsNetwork
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture