Crypto Chaos: Bitcoin's Zionist Ties & Global Grift Exposed | Golden Monarch & Indie: INN 1-on-1

Journalist

joins

to dissect Bitcoin's rise as a tool for political manipulation and wealth extraction. They expose connections between crypto evangelists (Michael Saylor, Brock Pierce, Max Keiser) and Zionism, highlighting how Bitcoin fuels authoritarian regimes like El Salvador's Bukele—funded by crypto profits to build prisons like CECOT.

The conversation critiques Trump's pro-crypto agenda, RFK Jr.'s grift, and corporate adoption (e.g., Steak 'n Shake's tax-risky Bitcoin payments). Monarch reveals crypto's environmental toll, Puerto Rican exploitation, and kidnapping cases targeting entrepreneurs in France/NYC.

They debunk decentralization myths, emphasizing blockchain's energy waste, whale-driven volatility, and its role in widening wealth inequality. The duo warns of a controlled transition toward CBDCs, framing crypto as a Ponzi scheme benefiting elites while destabilizing societies.

Originally recorded Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Livestreamed at 10pm ET Thursday, June 5

is:

