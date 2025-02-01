INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Exposing Israeli Hasbara | GenXGirl1994 & Indie: INN 1-on-1

Indie sits down for the first time ever with Independent analyst & publisher @GenXGirl1994 to talk about how she's using her account to educate about the Israeli lobby influence and more
IndieNews Network (INN)
GenXGirl1994
Indie
Feb 01, 2025

GenXGirl1994
IndieNews Network (INN)
as she sits down for a conversation with our co-founder,
Indie
They talked about why she started publishing (the lies perpetrated by media during the early days of the Russia-Ukraine SMO). There was also a lot about the propaganda and narratives surrounding Israel, October 7, media whitewashing of genocide, the censorship happening in their wake and its effect on geopolitics.

Indie News Network operates on a "Value for Value system." We don't paywall any of our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running, and one way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and can spare a few bucks a month. Thank you!

Originally recorded Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Livestreamed at 10pm ET Saturday, February 1

GenXGirl1994
GenXGirl’s Newsletter: https://genxgirl.substack.com

GenXGirl Files
I’m a politics and economics junkie. I spent most of my career working for and contracting to the US Government during 5 administrations (Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump & Biden) & I write from this experience in relation to geopolitical drivers & motivators.
By GenXGirl1994

Indie’s Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com

Indie Media Today
Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, content from independent content creators, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at 

