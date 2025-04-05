INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Geopolitics, Trump, Democrat Failures, Independent Media vs Corporate Media: Kris Legion & Indie | INN 1-on-1

Indie sits down with INN member Kris Legion to talk about Trump's New Tariffs, Israel-Palestine-Yemen, Crackdown on Free Speech & MUCH MORE!
Indie's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
Kris Legion's avatar
Indie
,
IndieNews Network (INN)
, and
Kris Legion
Apr 05, 2025

Listen to

Kris Legion
on
IndieNews Network (INN)
as he sits down for a conversation with our co-founder,
Indie
for the first time in over a year.

Topics range from staying informed amid chaos to media manipulation, censorship and the power of propaganda, particularly centered around Israel-Gaza-West Bank-Yemen. There is deep criticism for the bipartisan support for anti-free speech laws being introduced under the guise of “anti-Semitism.”

Dissecting the failures of corporate media, the rise of controlled alternative platforms and the looming threat of digital currency & the surveillance state it can lead to. Further discussion on Trump’s policies, picks for his inner circle, the erosion of social programs and the West’s unsustainable militarism.

Indie News Network operates on a “Value for Value system.” We don’t paywall any of our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running, and one way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and can spare a few bucks a month. Thank you!

Originally recorded Thursday, April 3, 2025

Livestreamed at 10pm ET Saturday, April 5

Kris Legion
is:

Indie is:

Indie’s Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com

Indie Media Today
Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, content from independent content creators, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at 

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 IndieNewsNetwork
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture