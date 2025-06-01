Israel's Media War: Psyops, Propaganda & Journalist Killings Exposed | The Dissident & Indie: INN 1-on-1

Thank you, , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Indie and The Dissident dissect Israel’s systematic media manipulation tactics, including the Elias Rodriguez attack as a potential distraction psyop from IDF shootings of diplomats. They trace Netanyahu’s decades-long strategy of sabotaging peace (Oslo Accords, Clean Break document) and enabling genocide in Gaza through starvation blockades and fabricated narratives.
Bari Weiss’s "Free Press" is exposed as an AIPAC-linked propaganda outlet that smears critics, whitewashes war crimes, and endangers journalists—citing cases where Weiss’s lies directly preceded IDF killings of Palestinian reporters like Refaat Al-Areer. The conversation also covers Israel’s suppression of Gaza coverage (200+ journalists killed), weaponization of "anti-Semitism" accusations to silence dissent (e.g., Corbyn smear campaigns), and global crackdowns on pro-Palestine voices (e.g., Yves Engler’s arrest, UK terrorism charges).
Both condemn Western complicity and warn of escalating censorship.
Key Themes:
Israel’s narrative control via timed events & atrocity propaganda
Netanyahu’s role in sabotaging peace & enabling genocide
Weiss’s "Free Press" as AIPAC propaganda with lethal consequences
Targeting/journalist killings in Gaza & global censorship
Call to preserve independent media amid financial deplatforming risks
The Dissident is:
⭐ an INN co-founder
⭐ Publisher, The Dissident newsletter
⭐ Leftists News on Twitter (X) https://x.com/@leftist_news12
Indie is:
Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)
Publisher, IndieMediaToday.com & INNnewsletter.com
co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
⭐ How Did We Miss That
⭐ Boats Smashing Into Other Boats
⭐ American Tradition with Jesse Jett
⭐ INN 1-on-1