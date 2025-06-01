Israel's Media War: Psyops, Propaganda & Journalist Killings Exposed | The Dissident & Indie: INN 1-on-1

Thank you

Indie and The Dissident dissect Israel’s systematic media manipulation tactics, including the Elias Rodriguez attack as a potential distraction psyop from IDF shootings of diplomats. They trace Netanyahu’s decades-long strategy of sabotaging peace (Oslo Accords, Clean Break document) and enabling genocide in Gaza through starvation blockades and fabricated narratives.

Bari Weiss’s "Free Press" is exposed as an AIPAC-linked propaganda outlet that smears critics, whitewashes war crimes, and endangers journalists—citing cases where Weiss’s lies directly preceded IDF killings of Palestinian reporters like Refaat Al-Areer. The conversation also covers Israel’s suppression of Gaza coverage (200+ journalists killed), weaponization of "anti-Semitism" accusations to silence dissent (e.g., Corbyn smear campaigns), and global crackdowns on pro-Palestine voices (e.g., Yves Engler’s arrest, UK terrorism charges).

Both condemn Western complicity and warn of escalating censorship.

Key Themes:

Israel’s narrative control via timed events & atrocity propaganda

Netanyahu’s role in sabotaging peace & enabling genocide

Weiss’s "Free Press" as AIPAC propaganda with lethal consequences

Targeting/journalist killings in Gaza & global censorship

Call to preserve independent media amid financial deplatforming risks

The Dissident is:

⭐ an INN co-founder

⭐ Publisher, The Dissident newsletter

⭐ Leftists News on Twitter (X) https://x.com/@leftist_news12

Indie is: