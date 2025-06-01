INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Israel's Media War: Psyops, Propaganda & Journalist Killings Exposed | The Dissident & Indie: INN 1-on-1

A recording from Indie's live video
Indie's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
The Dissident's avatar
Indie
,
IndieNews Network (INN)
, and
The Dissident
Jun 01, 2025

Thank you

Decensored News
,
7thSignSoul
,
Michael Spencer
,
Due Dissidence
and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from IndieNews Network (INN) in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Listen to

The Dissident
EXCLUSIVELY on INN as he sits down for another follow up conversation with our co-founder,
Indie
about the articles he’s written recently.

Indie and The Dissident dissect Israel’s systematic media manipulation tactics, including the Elias Rodriguez attack as a potential distraction psyop from IDF shootings of diplomats. They trace Netanyahu’s decades-long strategy of sabotaging peace (Oslo Accords, Clean Break document) and enabling genocide in Gaza through starvation blockades and fabricated narratives.

Bari Weiss’s "Free Press" is exposed as an AIPAC-linked propaganda outlet that smears critics, whitewashes war crimes, and endangers journalists—citing cases where Weiss’s lies directly preceded IDF killings of Palestinian reporters like Refaat Al-Areer. The conversation also covers Israel’s suppression of Gaza coverage (200+ journalists killed), weaponization of "anti-Semitism" accusations to silence dissent (e.g., Corbyn smear campaigns), and global crackdowns on pro-Palestine voices (e.g., Yves Engler’s arrest, UK terrorism charges).

Both condemn Western complicity and warn of escalating censorship.

Key Themes:

  • Israel’s narrative control via timed events & atrocity propaganda

  • Netanyahu’s role in sabotaging peace & enabling genocide

  • Weiss’s "Free Press" as AIPAC propaganda with lethal consequences

  • Targeting/journalist killings in Gaza & global censorship

  • Call to preserve independent media amid financial deplatforming risks

The Dissident is:

Indie is:

  • Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)

  • Publisher, IndieMediaToday.com & INNnewsletter.com

  • co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows

    • ⭐ How Did We Miss That

    • ⭐ Boats Smashing Into Other Boats

    • ⭐ American Tradition with Jesse Jett

    • ⭐ INN 1-on-1

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 IndieNewsNetwork
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture