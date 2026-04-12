INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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Jesse Jett: TRL | American Tradition #71

A recording from Indie and Jesse's livestream, recorded April 9, 2026
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Indie, IndieNews Network (INN), and Jesse Jett
Apr 12, 2026

After the universe prevented this party from happening for the last 2 weeks, we're here to make sure the third time is the charm. Get comfy, get some snacks, and get your requests in order- 'cause it’s TRL tonight on AT with Jesse and Indie!

Set List:

  • No Surprises (Radiohead cover)

  • DSAI

  • America By Proxy

  • A Stroll Through the Ruins

  • 13 (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Big Star cover)

  • Oneida (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Tyler Childers cover)

  • Everlong (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Foo Fighters cover)

  • Mother (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Danzig cover)

  • Across the Universe (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Beatles cover)

  • Gertrude McFuzz (Dr. Seuss reading)

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Indie Media Today
Indie Media Today champions corporate-free news & voices. We expose the oligarch-controlled media's narratives and curate the best of independent journalism to challenge the political duopoly. Think for yourself, outside the box.

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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