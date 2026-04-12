After the universe prevented this party from happening for the last 2 weeks, we're here to make sure the third time is the charm. Get comfy, get some snacks, and get your requests in order- 'cause it’s TRL tonight on AT with Jesse and Indie!
Set List:
No Surprises (Radiohead cover)
DSAI
America By Proxy
A Stroll Through the Ruins
13 (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Big Star cover)
Oneida (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Tyler Childers cover)
Everlong (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Foo Fighters cover)
Mother (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Danzig cover)
Across the Universe (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Beatles cover)
Gertrude McFuzz (Dr. Seuss reading)
Also Available at:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v789spq-jesse-jett-trl-american-tradition-71-getindienews-jesse-jett-indleftnews.html
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:
Follow Indie:
All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production
Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.