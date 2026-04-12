Jesse Jett: TRL | American Tradition #71

After the universe prevented this party from happening for the last 2 weeks, we're here to make sure the third time is the charm. Get comfy, get some snacks, and get your requests in order- 'cause it’s TRL tonight on AT with Jesse and Indie!

Set List:

No Surprises (Radiohead cover)

DSAI

America By Proxy

A Stroll Through the Ruins

13 (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Big Star cover)

Oneida (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Tyler Childers cover)

Everlong (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Foo Fighters cover)

Mother (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Danzig cover)

Across the Universe (duet w/ Jess Jett) (Beatles cover)

Gertrude McFuzz (Dr. Seuss reading)

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6

Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

Stream Engineer: Indie

Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.