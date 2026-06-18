Jesse Jett: Dealer's Choice Round 5 | American Tradition #73

Indie and Jesse are back for another round of Dealer's Choice! Jesse is shaking up the bag of tricks and blindly drawing from his struggling memory banks to bring you a freshly-baked sampler platter of artisan performance goods.
Set List:
What Deaner Was Talking About - Ween
The Oil Baron Rescue Plan
February Field
Supersite (Children of the Fuselage)
Margo
Sunday Morning #40
Militia Intent
Redpilled
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Also Available at:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPUzNuRyAHs
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7ainl2-jesse-jett-dealers-choice-round-5-american-tradition-73-getindienews-jesse-.html
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@indienews.network:7/Jesse-Jett--Dealers-Choice-Round-5---American-Tradition--73--GetIndieNews--Jesse_Jett--IndLeftNews
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:
Follow Indie:
All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:
News Website & Merch: https://indienewsnow.com
Newsletter: https://indienews.network
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production
Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.