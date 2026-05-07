Jesse Jett: My Wife! Gushfest '26 | American Tradition #72

It’s almost the greatest person on Earth’s Birthday, and Jesse isn’t gonna be quiet about it. Join Indie and Jesse as Jesse bombards you with the songs, poems, and stories of true love, in a very ‘American Tradition’ tribute to his beloved better half.

Set List:

She’s Mine - Brett Dennen

Small Worlds - Mack Miller

Candy - Paolo Nuntini

A Fire in the Dark - Jesse Jett original spoken word

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6

Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

Stream Engineer: Indie

Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.