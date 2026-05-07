INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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Jesse Jett: My Wife! Gushfest '26 | American Tradition #72

A recording from Indie and Jesse's livestream, recorded April 30, 2026
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Indie, Jesse Jett, and IndieNews Network (INN)
May 07, 2026

It’s almost the greatest person on Earth’s Birthday, and Jesse isn’t gonna be quiet about it. Join Indie and Jesse as Jesse bombards you with the songs, poems, and stories of true love, in a very ‘American Tradition’ tribute to his beloved better half.

Set List:

  • She’s Mine - Brett Dennen

  • Small Worlds - Mack Miller

  • Candy - Paolo Nuntini

  • A Fire in the Dark - Jesse Jett original spoken word

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

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Indie Media Today
Indie Media Today champions corporate-free news & voices. We expose the oligarch-controlled media's narratives and curate the best of independent journalism to challenge the political duopoly. Think for yourself, outside the box.

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Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

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