It’s almost the greatest person on Earth’s Birthday, and Jesse isn’t gonna be quiet about it. Join Indie and Jesse as Jesse bombards you with the songs, poems, and stories of true love, in a very ‘American Tradition’ tribute to his beloved better half.
Set List:
She’s Mine - Brett Dennen
Small Worlds - Mack Miller
Candy - Paolo Nuntini
A Fire in the Dark - Jesse Jett original spoken word
Also Available at:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v797fk2-jesse-jett-my-wife-gushfest-26-american-tradition-72-getindienews-jesse-jet.html
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuSlhEzkQbY
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:
Follow Indie:
All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:
News Website & Merch: https://indienewsnow.com
Newsletter: https://indienews.network
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production
Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.