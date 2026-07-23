Trump-Era Hashtags | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #75

Jesse has broken free of the basement, and will be joining Indie live from the great smoky mountains for a return to the songs and stories of Utah Phillips.
Set List:
Jesse Jett and the Cursed Medallion
Trump Era Hashtags
Autopilot (The Liberal’s Lament)
Lockheed Martin OnlyFans
Sailor’s Delight
Airplane Mode (on Banjitar)
WORLD DEBUT OF NEW PIECE: Fa in the Chat / Subscribe for More Lead Content
Bobcaygeon - The Tragically Hip
No Surprises - Radiohead
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Also Available at:
⭐ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbxmnX2bou4
⭐ Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7ctdhw-trump-era-hashtags-american-tradition-75-getindienews-jesse-jett-indleftnew.html
⭐ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/28ZJ0Ef7Q3Ov
⭐ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@indienews.network:7/Trump-Era-Hashtags---American-Tradition--75--GetIndieNews--Jesse_Jett--IndLeftNews
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:
Follow Indie:
All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:
News Website & Merch: https://indienewsnow.com
Channel Links: https://indienews.network
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production
Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.