Trump-Era Hashtags | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #75

Jesse has broken free of the basement, and will be joining Indie live from the great smoky mountains for a return to the songs and stories of Utah Phillips.

Set List:

Jesse Jett and the Cursed Medallion

Trump Era Hashtags

Autopilot (The Liberal’s Lament)

Lockheed Martin OnlyFans

Sailor’s Delight

Airplane Mode (on Banjitar)

WORLD DEBUT OF NEW PIECE: Fa in the Chat / Subscribe for More Lead Content

Bobcaygeon - The Tragically Hip

No Surprises - Radiohead

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6

Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

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Credits:

Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

Stream Engineer: Indie

Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.