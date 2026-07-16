Jesse Jett: Another Night in Utah | American Tradition #74

Jesse has broken free of the basement, and will be joining Indie live from the great smoky mountains for a return to the songs and stories of Utah Phillips.

Set List:

The Telling Takes Me Home

The Green Rolling Hills of West Virginia

Joe Hill

Starlight on the Rails

We Have Fed You All For 1,000 Years

Sheep and Goats (poem)

Some Other Place, Some Other Time - Rosalie Sorrelo

Outsource (Banjitar)

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6

Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

Stream Engineer: Indie

Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.