Jesse has broken free of the basement, and will be joining Indie live from the great smoky mountains for a return to the songs and stories of Utah Phillips.
Set List:
The Telling Takes Me Home
The Green Rolling Hills of West Virginia
Joe Hill
Starlight on the Rails
We Have Fed You All For 1,000 Years
Sheep and Goats (poem)
Some Other Place, Some Other Time - Rosalie Sorrelo
Outsource (Banjitar)
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Also Available at:
YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/a7A2aj7dTcY
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7btd1w-jesse-jett-another-night-in-utah-american-tradition-74-getindienews-jesse-j.html
INNnewsletter: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/255192?utm_source=post-publish
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@indienews.network:7/Jesse-Jett--Another-Night-in-Utah---American-Tradition--74--GetIndieNews--Jesse_Jett--IndLeftNews
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:
Follow Indie:
All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:
News Website & Merch: https://indienewsnow.com
Channel Links: https://indienews.network
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production
Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.