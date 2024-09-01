Keith McHenry: INN 1-on-1

Indie’s Note: I was so nervous at first, that I didn’t realize I had Keith’s mic muted for about the first 3 minutes on the recording. He was just starting to answer my first question when I realized it, thankfully. I edited out the moments where he’s speaking but you can’t hear him due to the audio.

Keith McHenry co-founded Food Not Bombs in Boston with seven friends in 1980. He enjoyed his childhood living at the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Shenandoah and several other National Parks. Keith studied painting at Boston University and started a graphic design company called Brushfire Graphics.



He has recovered, cooked and shared food with the hungry with Food Not Bombs for over 37 years. Keith was arrested "for making a political statement" by sharing vegan meals in San Francisco, spent a total two years in jail and faced 25 years to life in prison. He has written three books including "Hungry for Peace - How you can help end poverty and war with Food Not Bombs." and "The Anarchist Cookbook."



Keith lives in Santa Cruz, California. He enjoys tending his garden, sharing meals with the hungry, maintaining one of the movement's websites and helping coordinate logistics for Food Not Bombs globally. He is an experienced public speaker giving presentations at colleges and conferences all over the world. Keith also draws, paints, and writes about social justice issues. (source: FoodNotBombs.net)

