Luigi Mangione, Healthcare, Israel & US Politics: Robert Durden & Indie | INN 1-on-1

Indie sits down with INN co-founder Robert Durden to talk about Censorship, Luigi Mangione, Israel's Influence in Media & MUCH MORE!
Indie
IndieNews Network (INN)
Robert Durden
Mar 22, 2025

Robert Durden
IndieNews Network (INN)
Indie
The conversation touches on the influence of Zionism, the Israeli government, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Additionally, they explore the controversial case of Luigi Mangione, questioning the narrative surrounding his arrest and its implications.

The episode concludes with a critical look at healthcare in America, the potential collapse of Medicaid, and the need for systemic change.

Originally recorded Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Livestreamed at 10pm ET Saturday, March 22

Robert Durden
Indie's Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com

Indie Media Today
Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, content from independent content creators, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at 

