Luigi Mangione, Healthcare, Israel & US Politics: Robert Durden & Indie | INN 1-on-1

The conversation touches on the influence of Zionism, the Israeli government, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Additionally, they explore the controversial case of Luigi Mangione, questioning the narrative surrounding his arrest and its implications.

The episode concludes with a critical look at healthcare in America, the potential collapse of Medicaid, and the need for systemic change.

Originally recorded Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Livestreamed at 10pm ET Saturday, March 22

