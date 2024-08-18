INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

The Dissident & Indie: INN 1-on-1

Indie's avatar
The Dissident's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
Indie
,
The Dissident
, and
IndieNews Network (INN)
Aug 18, 2024

Tonight is an exclusive YEARS in the making. You're not going to want to miss this. The Dissident has been writing for 4+ years but never done a podcast. Nobody has EVER heard

The Dissident
's voice.

Until now.

Listen to The Dissident for his first EVER interview, EXCLUSIVELY on

IndieNews Network (INN)
, as he sits down for a conversation with our co-founder,
Indie
.

They talked about what’s happening in the world, about some of the recent articles they’ve published on Substack & their backgrounds in independent media.

🔴YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqwF23Sf4wE

🟢Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5bc9jg-the-dissident-and-indie-inn-1-on-1-an-indie-news-network-exclusive.html

⚪️Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/51632

🟢Kick Streaming: https://kick.com/indienewsnetwork

🟣Twitch: https://twitch.tv/indienewsnetwork

⚫️X: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1OwGWNgyRZnKQ

Co-Host Indie is:

  • ⭐ Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)

  • ⭐ Publisher, IndieMediaToday.com & INNnewsletter.com

  • ⭐ co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows

    • ⭐ How Did We Miss That

    • ⭐ Boats Smashing Into Other Boats

    • ⭐ American Tradition with Jesse Jett

    • ⭐ Creator of the Indie Media Awards @IndieMediaAward

Co-host The Dissident is:

By IndieNews Network (INN)

