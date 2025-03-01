INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Zionists of America, Betar US, Eric Adams, Ronn Torossian & Domestic Terrorism | GenXGirl1994 & Indie: INN 1-on-1 Ep 2

Indie sits down for a follow up with Independent analyst & publisher @GenXGirl1994 to have her walk us through just a few of her detailed threads on X
IndieNews Network (INN)
,
GenXGirl1994
, and
Indie
Mar 01, 2025

Listen to/watch

GenXGirl1994
and INN co-founder
Indie
as they review some of GenXGirl’s latest threads on X, detailing just one node of the Israel lobby’s US influence operation network.

This node is led by the Zionist Congress of America and touches US Congresspeople, corporate & foreign lobbyists, and a man named Ron Torossian. Ron regularly affiliates with Kahane Chai, deemed a Zionist terrorist organization in the US for its physical violence against pro-Palestinian activists & protesters.

She is working on a LONG and detailed article of her own, outlining ALL of these connections in one document, but for now - all the receipts reside in a series of threaded posts on X, linked below:

Indie News Network operates on a "Value for Value system."

Originally recorded Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Livestreamed at 10pm ET Saturday, March 1

GenXGirl1994
is:

Indie is:

GenXGirl’s Newsletter: https://genxgirl.substack.com

GenXGirl Files
I’m a politics and economics junkie. I spent most of my career working for and contracting to the US Government during 5 administrations (Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump & Biden) & I write from this experience in relation to geopolitical drivers & motivators.
By GenXGirl1994

Indie’s Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com

Indie Media Today
Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, content from independent content creators, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

Follow all our channels and discover our member channels at 

