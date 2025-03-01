Zionists of America, Betar US, Eric Adams, Ronn Torossian & Domestic Terrorism | GenXGirl1994 & Indie: INN 1-on-1 Ep 2

Listen to/watch

and INN co-founder

as they review some of GenXGirl’s latest threads on X, detailing just one node of the Israel lobby’s US influence operation network.

This node is led by the Zionist Congress of America and touches US Congresspeople, corporate & foreign lobbyists, and a man named Ron Torossian. Ron regularly affiliates with Kahane Chai, deemed a Zionist terrorist organization in the US for its physical violence against pro-Palestinian activists & protesters.

She is working on a LONG and detailed article of her own, outlining ALL of these connections in one document, but for now - all the receipts reside in a series of threaded posts on X, linked below:

PART 1: THE DARK WEB OF BETAR US https://x.com/genxgirl1994/status/1886494735444935084?s=46&t=oJF8jpqkNf7e6_mUmf4aSQ

PART 2: THE DARK WEB OF BETAR US https://x.com/genxgirl1994/status/1887261670827041257?s=46&t=oJF8jpqkNf7e6_mUmf4aSQ

Betar Grift https://x.com/genxgirl1994/status/1893777587102421047?s=46&t=oJF8jpqkNf7e6_mUmf4aSQ

Betar inciting violence at Boro Park https://x.com/genxgirl1994/status/1891738713371070728?s=46&t=oJF8jpqkNf7e6_mUmf4aSQ https://x.com/genxgirl1994/status/1892037306569125958?s=46&t=oJF8jpqkNf7e6_mUmf4aSQ https://x.com/genxgirl1994/status/1892059054735827349?s=46&t=oJF8jpqkNf7e6_mUmf4aSQ

Eric Adams siding with Betar https://x.com/nycmayor/status/1892317494028710023?s=46&t=oJF8jpqkNf7e6_mUmf4aSQ

US Congressman Dan Goldman from NYC siding with Betar https://x.com/danielsgoldman/status/1892278157991895280?s=46&t=oJF8jpqkNf7e6_mUmf4aSQ

Hochul flip flops https://x.com/trackaipac/status/1893065821066281181?s=46&t=oJF8jpqkNf7e6_mUmf4aSQ

Betar bragging afterwards https://x.com/receipts_lol/status/1892215646584270942?s=46&t=oJF8jpqkNf7e6_mUmf4aSQ

PART 3: ERIC ADAMS & THE BIGGEST FARA CASE OF OUR TIME https://x.com/genxgirl1994/status/1892596986076942593?s=46&t=oJF8jpqkNf7e6_mUmf4aSQ



Originally recorded Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Livestreamed at 10pm ET Saturday, March 1

