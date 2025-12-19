12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 4 - April 2025

Israel-Palestine focused clips from How Did We Miss That and IndieNewsNow LIVE - segments from April 2025
How Do Neolib Zionists Justify Continued Support for Israel’s Genocide? - Ep 154, April 6
Rafah, “Gaza Will Not Exist,” Food Prices Spike, War on Aid Workers, Hussam Abu Safiya: Israeli War Crimes This Week - Ep 154, April 6
Netanyahu’s Lies on Iran’s Nuclear Bomb Capability, Murdered Palestinian Children, Caitlin Johnstone - Ep 157, April 28
No Warrant Raids in Michigan. Guess Why? Protesting Israel. - Ep 157, April 28
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! Merch link there too...
Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.