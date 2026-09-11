Double Trouble | American Tradition with Jesse Jett #76

Jesse and Indie are joined by the light of Jesse’s life- the bright star amid all the cold, limitless dark of The Void, his exceedingly better half Jess! Join us for an evening of covers, originals, and top-tier goofin’ only on ‘American Tradition’.
{{{ LEGAL DISCLAIMER }}}
IndieNewsNetwork (INN) is not responsible for damages or lost property due to Goofin’ either incited by or inspired by tonight’s episode.
Set List:
00:00 - Show Start
0:07:13 - Follow You Virgie - Tyler Childers
0:12:53 - The Dust of Better Days - Jesse Jett
0:17:54 - I Will Always Love You (Dolly Parton “tribute”)
0:22:57 - Airplane Mode - Jesse Jett
0:29:52 - By and By - Camp
0:37:01 - When the Party’s Over - Billie Eilish
0:48:01 - Fake Plastic Trees - Radiohead
1:00:52 - Backwards From Five - Jesse Jett
Also Available at:
⭐ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-EKH_v8kKk
⭐ Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7eq8oc-double-trouble-american-tradition-76-getindienews-jesse-jett-indleftnews.html
⭐ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OiI61CfkrTiV
⭐ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@indienews.network:7/Double-Trouble---American-Tradition--76--GetIndieNews--Jesse_Jett--IndLeftNews
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:
Follow Indie:
All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:
News Website & Merch: https://indienewsnow.com
Channel Links: https://indienews.network
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production
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