Double Trouble | American Tradition with Jesse Jett #76

Jesse and Indie are joined by the light of Jesse’s life- the bright star amid all the cold, limitless dark of The Void, his exceedingly better half Jess! Join us for an evening of covers, originals, and top-tier goofin’ only on ‘American Tradition’.

{{{ LEGAL DISCLAIMER }}}

IndieNewsNetwork (INN) is not responsible for damages or lost property due to Goofin’ either incited by or inspired by tonight’s episode.

Set List:

00:00 - Show Start

0:07:13 - Follow You Virgie - Tyler Childers

0:12:53 - The Dust of Better Days - Jesse Jett

0:17:54 - I Will Always Love You (Dolly Parton “tribute”)

0:22:57 - Airplane Mode - Jesse Jett

0:29:52 - By and By - Camp

0:37:01 - When the Party’s Over - Billie Eilish

0:48:01 - Fake Plastic Trees - Radiohead

1:00:52 - Backwards From Five - Jesse Jett

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6

Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

Stream Engineer: Indie

Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

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