INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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Double Trouble | American Tradition with Jesse Jett #76

A recording from Indie and Jesse's livestream, recorded August 27, 2026
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Jesse Jett's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
Indie, Jesse Jett, and IndieNews Network (INN)

Jesse and Indie are joined by the light of Jesse’s life- the bright star amid all the cold, limitless dark of The Void, his exceedingly better half Jess! Join us for an evening of covers, originals, and top-tier goofin’ only on ‘American Tradition’.

{{{ LEGAL DISCLAIMER }}}

IndieNewsNetwork (INN) is not responsible for damages or lost property due to Goofin’ either incited by or inspired by tonight’s episode.

Set List:

  • 00:00 - Show Start

  • 0:07:13 - Follow You Virgie - Tyler Childers

  • 0:12:53 - The Dust of Better Days - Jesse Jett

  • 0:17:54 - I Will Always Love You (Dolly Parton “tribute”)

  • 0:22:57 - Airplane Mode - Jesse Jett

  • 0:29:52 - By and By - Camp

  • 0:37:01 - When the Party’s Over - Billie Eilish

  • 0:48:01 - Fake Plastic Trees - Radiohead

  • 1:00:52 - Backwards From Five - Jesse Jett

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Indie Media Today
Indie Media Today champions corporate-free news & voices. We expose the oligarch-controlled media's narratives and curate the best of independent journalism to challenge the political duopoly. Think for yourself, outside the box.

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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