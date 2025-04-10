Elon Musk | DOGE | Return to Office | USA Union Year in Review | Canada Post Strike | @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo

Originally recorded 12/19/24, published 12/22
Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - 2024 Edition!
Tonight’s topics:
USA Union wrap 2024: UAW, Teamsters, Starbucks, DNC & more
Canada Post Strike
DOGE / Elon & Return to Office Policy
Articles:
Teamsters took over Amazon Labor Union
https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/breaking-news-amazon-labor-union?utm_source=publication-search
NYPD breaks Amazon Teamsters Strike https://x.com/Lfelizleon/status/1869768924604354996
UAW under investigation by federal monitor
https://www.gmtoday.com/autos/judge-orders-uaw-officials-to-produce-records-sought-in-shawn-fain-corruption-probe/article_fcbff1bc-bc91-11ef-8eea-c7f5bde50d26.html
https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/uaw-adl-threat-ryan-grims-smear-piece-hdwmt-123?utm_source=publication-search
More Starbucks unionizing - 520 to date, NLRB made them reopen stores - baristas are winning
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/two-more-north-texas-starbucks-locations-join-union-movement/ar-AA1w3Con
https://cornellsun.com/2024/09/14/breaking-nlrb-orders-starbucks-to-reopen-two-closed-ithaca-locations/
Boeing machinists, 2 Whistleblowers Unalived
https://apnews.com/article/boeing-contract-vote-strike-machinists-union-5237a31660b0a06381457e33f9a72369
https://nypost.com/2024/05/04/us-news/boeing-faces-10-more-whistleblowers-after-two-die/
Albertson’s-Kroger shut down by Lina Kahn
Longshoremen showed how valuable imports are to the country
DNC fucked over their workers HAAAAAA serves them right for trying to get a genocider elected
Douchebag millionaires who work remotely trying to end remote work
https://www.fastcompany.com/91233536/elon-musk-believes-remote-work-is-a-covid-era-privilege-federal-workers-quit
