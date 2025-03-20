Israel: US Labor Unions Oppose Supporting | Indie’s Interviews | LinkedIn’s Layoffs | Nobody Wants To Work Anymore #13 | @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo

Originally livestreamed &recorded Oct 19, 2023

Tonight’s topics:

-The Himbo family job update

-Indie’s Interviews / What We Learned

-Funnies

-Waffle House Workers on Strike for $25/hr

-LinkedIn’s Layoffs: Shot/Chaser

-Labor Unions Opposing Support for Israel -United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE) -Starbucks Workers United

-Long Haul Trucking Companies: hire the women!

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!

Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both been in the job market this year, so they thought they’d share their experiences and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.

-‘I don’t think it’s too much’: Waffle House workers push for $25 an hour: Michael Sainato, The Guardian -www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/oct/16/waffle-house-workers-strike-minimum-wage-union

-LinkedIn is laying off nearly 700 employees: Ayana Archie, npr -https://www.npr.org/2023/10/16/1206158638/linkedin-layoffs

-LinkedIn Business Highlights from Microsoft’s FY23 Q4 Earnings: LinkedIn PressRoom -https://news.linkedin.com/2023/july/linkedin-business-highlights-from-microsoft-s-fy23-q4-earnings

-The U.S. Labor Voices Opposing Military Aid to Israel: Jeff Schuhrke and Sara Lazare, In These Times -https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor

-Starbucks threatens to sue union that expressed support for Palestine: Paul Bond, Newsweek https://www.newsweek.com/starbucks-threatens-sue-union-that-expressed-support-palestine-over-israel-1835104

-A Glaringly Obvious Answer to America’s Truck Driver Shortage: Jim Hightower, Other Words -https://otherwords.org/a-glaringly-obvious-answer-to-americas-trucking-shortage



