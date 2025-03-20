INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore, exclusively on Indie News Network
Israel: US Labor Unions Oppose Supporting | Indie’s Interviews | LinkedIn’s Layoffs | Nobody Wants To Work Anymore #13 | @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo
IndieNews Network (INN)
Mar 20, 2025

Originally livestreamed &recorded Oct 19, 2023

Tonight’s topics:

  • -The Himbo family job update

  • -Indie’s Interviews / What We Learned

  • -Funnies

  • -Waffle House Workers on Strike for $25/hr

  • -LinkedIn’s Layoffs: Shot/Chaser

  • -Labor Unions Opposing Support for Israel

    • -United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE)

    • -Starbucks Workers United

  • -Long Haul Trucking Companies: hire the women!

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!

Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both been in the job market this year, so they thought they’d share their experiences and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.

Articles referenced:

PhotoCredit: USSW/Courtesy of Union of Southern Service Workers, Eric Risberg/AP, ABED RAHIM KHATIB/ANADOLU VIA GETTY IMAGES

Resources:

StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com 

RepVue: https://www.repvue.com 

RevGenius: https://RevGenius.com 

Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com 

Resume AI Tool: https://resumaker.ai/ 

Teal: https://www.tealhq.com/

Swooped Cover Letter: https://swooped.co/

FlexJobs: https://www.flexjobs.com/ 

Working Nomads: https://www.workingnomads.com/jobs

We Work Remotely: https://weworkremotely.com/

