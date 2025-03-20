Israel: US Labor Unions Oppose Supporting | Indie’s Interviews | LinkedIn’s Layoffs | Nobody Wants To Work Anymore #13 | @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo

Originally livestreamed &recorded Oct 19, 2023
Tonight’s topics:
-The Himbo family job update
-Indie’s Interviews / What We Learned
-Funnies
-Waffle House Workers on Strike for $25/hr
-LinkedIn’s Layoffs: Shot/Chaser
-Labor Unions Opposing Support for Israel
-United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE)
-Starbucks Workers United
-Long Haul Trucking Companies: hire the women!
Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!
Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both been in the job market this year, so they thought they’d share their experiences and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.
Articles referenced:
-‘I don’t think it’s too much’: Waffle House workers push for $25 an hour: Michael Sainato, The Guardian
-LinkedIn is laying off nearly 700 employees: Ayana Archie, npr
-LinkedIn Business Highlights from Microsoft’s FY23 Q4 Earnings: LinkedIn PressRoom
-The U.S. Labor Voices Opposing Military Aid to Israel: Jeff Schuhrke and Sara Lazare, In These Times
-Starbucks threatens to sue union that expressed support for Palestine: Paul Bond, Newsweek
-A Glaringly Obvious Answer to America’s Truck Driver Shortage: Jim Hightower, Other Words
PhotoCredit: USSW/Courtesy of Union of Southern Service Workers, Eric Risberg/AP, ABED RAHIM KHATIB/ANADOLU VIA GETTY IMAGES
