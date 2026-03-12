INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #20 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

Recording of INN's livestream, originally streamed January 16, 2026
Indie, IndieNews Network (INN), and Snow Himbo
Mar 12, 2026

Finding a new job was SOOOOO easy in 2025, right? It almost seems like Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - if you watch the nonsense that corporate news is pushing. It’s more like AI slop, ghost postings, shitty pay that doesn’t keep up with cost of living & total disrespect/disregard for workers by the owner class!

Join hosts Indie and Snow Himbo as they analyze the job market from a worker’s perspective. The show critiques corporate power while also expressing skepticism toward union bosses, advocating for genuine worker solidarity.

Tonight’s possible topics:

  • $240k in-office vs. $120k remote is not an actual argument

  • Amazon Workers, NYC Nurses, Bolivian General STRIKE

  • Replacing Everything with AI - Should We All Be Doing This?

  • Restricted For APPLYING

Find the hosts everywhere!

Indie:

Snow Himbo:

PROLEPILLED
News and objective analysis free from left/right paradigms
By Mad Crab

Credits:

  • Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie

  • Co-Host, Producer: Snow Himbo

  • Technical Director: Reef Breland

  • Thumbnails, Intro & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers

  • Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett

Indie News Network Links:

Links to content included in this episode: 

Funny

Job Searching Nightmares

Strikes & Labor Disputes

AI in Everything

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

