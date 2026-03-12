Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #20 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

Finding a new job was SOOOOO easy in 2025, right? It almost seems like Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - if you watch the nonsense that corporate news is pushing. It’s more like AI slop, ghost postings, shitty pay that doesn’t keep up with cost of living & total disrespect/disregard for workers by the owner class!
Join hosts Indie and Snow Himbo as they analyze the job market from a worker’s perspective. The show critiques corporate power while also expressing skepticism toward union bosses, advocating for genuine worker solidarity.
Tonight’s possible topics:
$240k in-office vs. $120k remote is not an actual argument
Amazon Workers, NYC Nurses, Bolivian General STRIKE
Replacing Everything with AI - Should We All Be Doing This?
Restricted For APPLYING
Find the hosts everywhere!
Indie:
LinkTree: https://indieleft.media
Substack: https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@indleftnews
Snow Himbo:
Substack: https://substack.com/@snowhimbo
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SnowHimbo
Prolepilled co-host: https://prolepilled.substack.com/
Credits:
Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie
Co-Host, Producer: Snow Himbo
Technical Director: Reef Breland
Thumbnails, Intro & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers
Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett
Indie News Network Links:
Independent News & MORE!: https://indienewsnow.com
Find ALL the INN channels at: https://indienews.network
Support INN with a Tip: https://ko-fi.com/indienewsnetwork
Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers
Links to content included in this episode:
Funny
Indie when it’s time for a meeting
Remember How Much Your Employer Cares: a Christmas Message
Also Remember that Life is Short
Rejected After 7 Rounds of Interviews? Recruiters:
Job Searching Nightmares
Job Searching in 2026 is a Humiliation Ritual
More About Why the Job Market is Hell
Why Incompetent Employees Get Promoted and Fail Upwards
Workday’s Age Discrimination Lawsuit
Never Accept a Counter-Offer, as Suggested by Rando Twitter Guy (or his ChatGPT bot, whatever)
The conversation that should happen but never does
Strikes & Labor Disputes
$240k in-office or $120k remote? Aw HELL NO!!
15,000 NYC Nurses Strike - Day 2 & 3
Day 2: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2026/01/14/hlpc-j14.html
Day 3: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2026/01/15/jwnx-j15.html
Nurses vs Financial Oligarchy: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2026/01/15/kass-j15.html
Bolivia’s General Strike - What Happened, What Did They Achieve?
Amazon Workers did a Walkout before Christmas in Riverside, CA
Canadian Hiring Outlook Dampens in 1H 2026
Try to Unionize, Get Fired! Ubisoft Halifax shutters, 71 out of work
AI in Everything
Replacing Everything with AI - Should We All Be Doing This?
