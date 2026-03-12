Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #20 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

Finding a new job was SOOOOO easy in 2025, right? It almost seems like Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - if you watch the nonsense that corporate news is pushing. It’s more like AI slop, ghost postings, shitty pay that doesn’t keep up with cost of living & total disrespect/disregard for workers by the owner class!

Join hosts Indie and Snow Himbo as they analyze the job market from a worker’s perspective. The show critiques corporate power while also expressing skepticism toward union bosses, advocating for genuine worker solidarity.

Tonight’s possible topics:

$240k in-office vs. $120k remote is not an actual argument

Amazon Workers, NYC Nurses, Bolivian General STRIKE

Replacing Everything with AI - Should We All Be Doing This?

Restricted For APPLYING

Find the hosts everywhere!

Indie:

Snow Himbo:

Credits:

Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie

Co-Host, Producer: Snow Himbo

Technical Director: Reef Breland

Thumbnails, Intro & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers

Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett

Indie News Network Links:

Independent News & MORE!: https://indienewsnow.com

Find ALL the INN channels at: https://indienews.network

Support INN with a Tip: https://ko-fi.com/indienewsnetwork

Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers

Links to content included in this episode:

Funny

Indie when it’s time for a meeting https://www.facebook.com/reel/1411562063876766

Remember How Much Your Employer Cares: a Christmas Message https://www.reddit.com/r/antiwork/comments/1punw77/happy_xmas_eve_never_forget_that_your_employer/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Also Remember that Life is Short https://www.reddit.com/r/antiwork/comments/1qcwufv/my_greatest_fear_is_happening/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Rejected After 7 Rounds of Interviews? Recruiters: https://x.com/BoringBiz_/status/2011783793279897707?s=20



Job Searching Nightmares

Job Searching in 2026 is a Humiliation Ritual https://x.com/brandilwells/status/2009704522013462993?s=20

More About Why the Job Market is Hell https://www.reddit.com/r/technology/comments/1nbrilo/the_job_market_is_hell_young_people_are_using/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=mweb3x&utm_name=mweb3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Why Incompetent Employees Get Promoted and Fail Upwards https://x.com/shreyas/status/2009773326059876719?s=20

Workday’s Age Discrimination Lawsuit https://x.com/thejobchick/status/2007459685398638930?s=20 https://x.com/thejobchick/status/2008578955012645372?s=20

Never Accept a Counter-Offer, as Suggested by Rando Twitter Guy (or his ChatGPT bot, whatever) https://x.com/Simon_Ingari/status/2011046399924724105?s=20

The conversation that should happen but never does https://www.reddit.com/r/antiwork/comments/1qct1i3/the_conversation_that_should_happen_but_never_does/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button



Strikes & Labor Disputes

$240k in-office or $120k remote? Aw HELL NO!! https://substack.com/@jeremybney/note/c-199364453?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

15,000 NYC Nurses Strike - Day 2 & 3 Day 2: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2026/01/14/hlpc-j14.html Day 3: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2026/01/15/jwnx-j15.html Nurses vs Financial Oligarchy: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2026/01/15/kass-j15.html

Bolivia’s General Strike - What Happened, What Did They Achieve? https://x.com/Ollie_Vargas_/status/2003295093332295974?s=20

Amazon Workers did a Walkout before Christmas in Riverside, CA https://substack.com/@aaliam/note/c-188548621?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Canadian Hiring Outlook Dampens in 1H 2026 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/12/29/3210968/0/en/Canadian-Hiring-Outlook-Dampens-in-First-Half-of-2026.html

Try to Unionize, Get Fired! Ubisoft Halifax shutters, 71 out of work https://www.gamesindustry.biz/ubisoft-shuttering-freshly-unionised-halifax-studio-71-jobs-affected



AI in Everything

Replacing Everything with AI - Should We All Be Doing This? https://www.linkedin.com/posts/luke-pierce-boom-automations_i-replaced-my-847000-legal-team-my-cfo-activity-7410677825646743552-KRtl?utm_medium=ios_app&rcm=ACoAAACjR_IBGoBTgH161to39h6VweAbKEUFjTs&utm_source=social_share_send&utm_campaign=copy_link



Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.