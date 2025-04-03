INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore, exclusively on Indie News Network
UAW & SAG-AFTRA Deals: In-Depth Analysis | Now Hiring: Substack! | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #15 | @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo
Apr 03, 2025

Originally livestreamed &recorded Nov 30, 2023

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!

Hosts Indie & Snow Himbo have both been in the job market in 2023, dealing with the challenges, gaslighting & uncertainty. Follow along as they share their experiences and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.

Articles referenced:

  • Now Hiring: Substack! 

  • Management, take notice — employees have the upper hand: Emily Peck, Axios

  • SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends - What Did They Get?

  • UAW & The Big 3 Reach & Pass Tentative Agreements

Resources:

StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com 

RepVue: https://www.repvue.com 

RevGenius: https://RevGenius.com 

Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com 

Resume AI Tool: https://resumaker.ai/ 

Teal: https://www.tealhq.com/

Swooped Cover Letter: https://swooped.co/

FlexJobs: https://www.flexjobs.com/ 

Working Nomads: https://www.workingnomads.com/jobs

We Work Remotely: https://weworkremotely.com/

Publish to Substack FREE: https://substack.com/refer/indieleft

