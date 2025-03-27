Indie’s Wonderlic Test Results | Remote Work Under Attack | “Uber of Trucking” Folds | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #14 | @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo

Originally livestreamed &recorded Oct 26, 2023
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v3rvwxs-indies-wonderlic-test-results-remote-work-under-attack-uber-of-trucking-fol.html
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/40625
Tonight’s topics:
-Wonderlic Test / Indie’s Results
-Amazon Green Lights Firing Employees Who Won’t Work In-Office 3 Days a Week
-Won’t Someone Think of the Vacant Commercial Real Estate?!
-Uber of Trucking, Backed by Bezos & Gates, folds & lights $1B on FIRE
-Happy Birthday, Himbo!
Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!
Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo have both been in the job market this year, so they thought they’d share their experiences and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.
Articles referenced:
What is the Wonderlic Test? By JobTestPrep
Amazon managers given the green light to fire employees who won’t work from the office 3 days a week: Chloe Taylor, Forbes
Remote employees ‘don’t work as hard’, says head of world’s biggest commercial landlord: Tom Ambrose, The Guardian
Bezos-backed Convoy to lay off staff, close operations: Paul Roberts, The Seattle Times
Resources:
StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com
RepVue: https://www.repvue.com
RevGenius: https://RevGenius.com
Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com
Resume AI Tool: https://resumaker.ai/
Teal: https://www.tealhq.com/
Swooped Cover Letter: https://swooped.co/
FlexJobs: https://www.flexjobs.com/
Working Nomads: https://www.workingnomads.com/jobs
We Work Remotely: https://weworkremotely.com/
Find the hosts everywhere!
Indie:
LinkTree: https://indieleft.media
Substack: https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@indleftnews
The Snow Himbo:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnowHimbo
Substack: https://substack.com/@snowhimbo
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SnowHimbo
Indie News Network Links:
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: https://indienews.network
Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers
