INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
Nobody Wants to Work Anymore, exclusively on Indie News Network
Indie’s Wonderlic Test Results | Remote Work Under Attack | “Uber of Trucking” Folds | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #14 | @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo
0:00
-1:07:09

Indie’s Wonderlic Test Results | Remote Work Under Attack | “Uber of Trucking” Folds | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #14 | @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo

IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)
Mar 27, 2025

Originally livestreamed &recorded Oct 26, 2023

Tonight’s topics:

  • -Wonderlic Test / Indie’s Results

  • -Amazon Green Lights Firing Employees Who Won’t Work In-Office 3 Days a Week

  • -Won’t Someone Think of the Vacant Commercial Real Estate?!

  • -Uber of Trucking, Backed by Bezos & Gates, folds & lights $1B on FIRE

  • -Happy Birthday, Himbo!

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!

Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo have both been in the job market this year, so they thought they’d share their experiences and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.

Articles referenced:

Resources:

StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com 

RepVue: https://www.repvue.com 

RevGenius: https://RevGenius.com 

Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com 

Resume AI Tool: https://resumaker.ai/ 

Teal: https://www.tealhq.com/

Swooped Cover Letter: https://swooped.co/

FlexJobs: https://www.flexjobs.com/ 

Working Nomads: https://www.workingnomads.com/jobs

We Work Remotely: https://weworkremotely.com/

Find the hosts everywhere!

Indie: 

The Snow Himbo: 

Indie News Network Links:

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture