Elon Musk | DOGE | Return to Office | USA Union Year in Review | Canada Post Strike

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - 2024 Edition!
Tonight’s topics:
USA Union wrap 2024: UAW, Teamsters, Starbucks, DNC & more
Canada Post Strike
DOGE / Elon & Return to Office Policy
Watch everywhere!
Rumble:
Bitchute:
Find the hosts everywhere!
Indie:
LinkTree: https://indieleft.media
Substack: https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@indleftnews
The Snow Himbo:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnowHimbo
Substack: https://substack.com/@snowhimbo
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SnowHimbo
Indie News Network Links:
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: https://indienews.network
Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers