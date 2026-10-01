Five year milestones are always important.
Tonight, we celebrate the 5th anniversary of TWO Jesse Albums:
“War Crime Jams to Pork To”, published September 11, 2021
“Radio Silence”, published September 6, 2021
Jesse’s going to play select pieces from the two albums, plus throw in a wild card here and there.
BYO Punch and pie
Set List:
Love Your Prison
Home (What You’re Owed)
Ghost in the Machine
Superyacht (Spoken Word)
Fs in the Chat
Also Available at:
⭐ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-UcrOMOyNM
⭐ Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7fwyu0-five-years-of-porking-in-silence-american-tradition-77-getindienews-jesse-j.html
⭐ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/70HDUcfbnTbJ
⭐ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@indienews.network:7/Jesse-Jett--Five-Years-of-Porking-in-Silence---American-Tradition--77--GetIndieNews--Jesse_Jett--IndLeftNews
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:
Follow Indie:
All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:
News Website & Merch: https://indienewsnow.com
Channel Links: https://indienews.network
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production
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