INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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Jesse Jett: Five Years of Porking in Silence | American Tradition #77

A recording from Indie and Jesse's livestream, recorded September 24, 2026
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Indie, Jesse Jett, and IndieNews Network (INN)

Five year milestones are always important.

Tonight, we celebrate the 5th anniversary of TWO Jesse Albums:

  1. “War Crime Jams to Pork To”, published September 11, 2021

  2. “Radio Silence”, published September 6, 2021

Jesse’s going to play select pieces from the two albums, plus throw in a wild card here and there.

BYO Punch and pie

Set List:

  • Love Your Prison

  • Home (What You’re Owed)

  • Ghost in the Machine

  • Superyacht (Spoken Word)

  • Fs in the Chat

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Indie Media Today
Indie Media Today champions corporate-free news & voices. We expose the oligarch-controlled media's narratives and curate the best of independent journalism to challenge the political duopoly. Think for yourself, outside the box.

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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