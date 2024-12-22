INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Middle East, Russia-Ukraine, Trump, Starmer, Section 12 & more | The Dissident & Indie: INN 1-on-1

Indie
The Dissident
IndieNews Network (INN)
Dec 22, 2024

The Dissident
IndieNews Network (INN)
as he sits down for a follow up conversation with our co-founder,
Indie
, a few months after his first ever podcast appearance.

They talked about what’s happening in geopolitics, the narratives trying to distract us, referencing some of the recent articles published on his Substack.

Originally recorded Tuesday, December 18

Livestreamed at 10pm ET tonight, Saturday, Dec 21 here:

News for anyone sick of the mainstream media.

Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, content from independent content creators, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

Tonight is an exclusive YEARS in the making. You're not going to want to miss this. The Dissident has been writing for 4+ years but never done a podcast. Nobody has EVER heard The Dissident's voice.

