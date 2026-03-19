Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #21 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

It almost seems like Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - if you watch the nonsense that corporate news is pushing. It’s more like AI slop, ghost postings, substandard pay that doesn’t keep up with cost of living & total disrespect/disregard for workers by the owner class!
Join hosts Indie and Snow Himbo as they analyze the job market from a worker’s perspective. The show critiques corporate power while also expressing skepticism toward union bosses, advocating for genuine worker solidarity.
Tonight’s possible topics:
The Funnies - we need a little humor to maintain our sanity
Job Searching Nightmares - we all hear the stories. Here are a few.
Strikes & Layoff News - how bleak is the road ahead?
Potpourr-AI - a collection of crazy AI stories
Find the hosts everywhere!
Indie: Indie
LinkTree: https://indieleft.media
Substack: https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@indleftnews
Indie Media Today: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Snow Himbo: Snow Himbo
Substack: https://substack.com/@snowhimbo
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SnowHimbo
Prolepilled co-host: https://prolepilled.substack.com/
Credits:
Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie
Co-Host, Producer: Snow Himbo
Technical Director: Reef Breland
Thumbnails, Intro & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers
Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett
Indie News Network Links:
Independent News & MORE!: https://indienewsnow.com
Find ALL the INN channels at: https://indienews.network
Support INN with a Tip: https://ko-fi.com/indienewsnetwork
Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers
Links to content included in this episode:
Funny
“I’ll Defer to Your Better Judgment”
Why I loathe going on LinkedIn
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#co…
A Song That Always Makes You Cry
Job Searching Nightmares
18 websites to get remote jobs in 2026: Job Corner 24/7
3 Years Out of School Can’t Find a Gig
“Job Hugging”
Strike & Layoff News
The Starbucks Union Won 125 Elections in 2025: NLRB Edge Matt Bruenig
It’s amazing how much $ companies spend on union-busting when they could just pay workers fair wages & give them good benefits.: Unite Here 26
US jobs numbers have now been revised down in each of the last 13 months: The Kobeissi Letter
Dow Chemical cut 4500 jobs on Jan 29, blaming AI: the Job Chick Amanda Goodall
Amazon did it again. 16K MORE layoffs, now up to 30k.: The Job Chick Amanda Goodall
UPS is having mass layoffs again.... 30,000 jobs.: The Job Chick Amanda Goodall
Potpourr-AI
Not All AI Is Bad All The Time: Claude Code Cases
Bosses are using AI as an excuse to lay people off. The real reason is much darker.: Grace Blakeley
AI Advertising Jumped the Shark at the Super Bowl
The AI Agent Made The Numbers Up!: ArtificialIntelligence
Don’t Be Like Summer Yue at Meta - OpenClaw Deleted Her ENTIRE EMAIL INBOX!: Evolving AI
Delivery Bots Are The Future?
Virigl the Delivery Bot Not So Good
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