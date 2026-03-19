Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #21 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

It almost seems like Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - if you watch the nonsense that corporate news is pushing. It’s more like AI slop, ghost postings, substandard pay that doesn’t keep up with cost of living & total disrespect/disregard for workers by the owner class!

Join hosts Indie and Snow Himbo as they analyze the job market from a worker’s perspective. The show critiques corporate power while also expressing skepticism toward union bosses, advocating for genuine worker solidarity.

Tonight’s possible topics:

The Funnies - we need a little humor to maintain our sanity

Job Searching Nightmares - we all hear the stories. Here are a few.

Strikes & Layoff News - how bleak is the road ahead?

Potpourr-AI - a collection of crazy AI stories

Find the hosts everywhere!

Indie: Indie

Snow Himbo: Snow Himbo

Credits:

Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie

Co-Host, Producer: Snow Himbo

Technical Director: Reef Breland

Thumbnails, Intro & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers

Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett

Indie News Network Links:

Independent News & MORE!: https://indienewsnow.com

Find ALL the INN channels at: https://indienews.network

Support INN with a Tip: https://ko-fi.com/indienewsnetwork

Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers

Links to content included in this episode:

Funny

“I’ll Defer to Your Better Judgment” https://www.facebook.com/reel/2378195449313117

Why I loathe going on LinkedIn https://www.instagram.com/p/DUa4TJZDSvC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==



@fentifriedchicken Joe Fenti on Instagram: "Average LinkedIn interaction

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#co …

A Song That Always Makes You Cry https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTszfueCDl0/?igsh=bXFtMHYzNGx4dzBn



Job Searching Nightmares

18 websites to get remote jobs in 2026: Job Corner 24/7 https://x.com/jobcorner247/status/2013544751807480092



3 Years Out of School Can’t Find a Gig https://www.reddit.com/r/jobsearch/comments/1r42dij/i_dont_know_what_to_do_anymore/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

“Job Hugging” https://www.instagram.com/p/DUrd1FFifrb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==



@allwork.space Allwork.Space | FUTURE OF WORK® on Instagram: "A growing share …

Strike & Layoff News

The Starbucks Union Won 125 Elections in 2025: NLRB Edge Matt Bruenig https://www.nlrbedge.com/p/the-starbucks-union-won-125-elections



It’s amazing how much $ companies spend on union-busting when they could just pay workers fair wages & give them good benefits.: Unite Here 26 https://x.com/unitehere26/status/2021984437039509866



US jobs numbers have now been revised down in each of the last 13 months: The Kobeissi Letter https://x.com/KobeissiLetter/status/2031499841583612012?s=20



Dow Chemical cut 4500 jobs on Jan 29, blaming AI: the Job Chick Amanda Goodall https://x.com/thejobchick/status/2016915700523421969?s=20



Amazon did it again. 16K MORE layoffs, now up to 30k.: The Job Chick Amanda Goodall https://x.com/thejobchick/status/2016525864583012487?s=20



UPS is having mass layoffs again.... 30,000 jobs.: The Job Chick Amanda Goodall https://x.com/thejobchick/status/2016234209971761648?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA



Potpourr-AI

Not All AI Is Bad All The Time: Claude Code Cases https://www.linkedin.com/posts/alex-lieberman_i-just-had-claude-code-build-me-a-17-slide-activity-7428139099825274880-abJh/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios&rcm=ACoAAACjR_IBGoBTgH161to39h6VweAbKEUFjTs

Bosses are using AI as an excuse to lay people off. The real reason is much darker.: Grace Blakeley https://substack.com/@graceblakeley/note/c-217989940?r=539iu



AI Advertising Jumped the Shark at the Super Bowl https://www.instagram.com/p/DUlTfWrmgSF/?img_index=1



@digital_chadvertising Digital Meme Strategist🍪 on Instagram: "As long as the chart g…

The AI Agent Made The Numbers Up!: ArtificialIntelligence https://www.instagram.com/p/DUzUc4rkwAs/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==



@artificialintelligenceee Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Instagram: "A company discovere…

Don’t Be Like Summer Yue at Meta - OpenClaw Deleted Her ENTIRE EMAIL INBOX!: Evolving AI https://www.instagram.com/p/DVJTXl5iCpW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==



@evolving.ai Evolving AI on Instagram: "🦞🤖Summer Yue, who leads safety and…

Delivery Bots Are The Future? https://www.instagram.com/p/DUCOkNdicim/ A post shared by @



Virigl the Delivery Bot Not So Good https://www.instagram.com/reels/DSgLkUXko01/



@filmtherobotsla Film The Robots LA on Instagram: "Virgil the food delivery robo…

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