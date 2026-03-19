INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #21 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

Recording of INN's livestream, originally streamed March 12, 2026
Indie's avatar
Snow Himbo's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
Indie, Snow Himbo, and IndieNews Network (INN)
Mar 19, 2026

It almost seems like Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - if you watch the nonsense that corporate news is pushing. It’s more like AI slop, ghost postings, substandard pay that doesn’t keep up with cost of living & total disrespect/disregard for workers by the owner class!

Join hosts Indie and Snow Himbo as they analyze the job market from a worker’s perspective. The show critiques corporate power while also expressing skepticism toward union bosses, advocating for genuine worker solidarity.

Tonight’s possible topics:

  • The Funnies - we need a little humor to maintain our sanity

  • Job Searching Nightmares - we all hear the stories. Here are a few.

  • Strikes & Layoff News - how bleak is the road ahead?

  • Potpourr-AI - a collection of crazy AI stories

Find the hosts everywhere!

Indie: Indie

Snow Himbo: Snow Himbo

PROLEPILLED
News and objective analysis free from left/right paradigms
By Mad Crab

Credits:

  • Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie

  • Co-Host, Producer: Snow Himbo

  • Technical Director: Reef Breland

  • Thumbnails, Intro & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers

  • Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett

Indie News Network Links:

Links to content included in this episode:

Funny

@fentifriedchicken
Joe Fenti on Instagram: "Average LinkedIn interaction



#co
@understudiohub
Under Studio on Instagram: "Emotional Damage 🥹

#cry #song #t

Job Searching Nightmares

@allwork.space
Allwork.Space | FUTURE OF WORK® on Instagram: "A growing share …

Strike & Layoff News

NLRB Edge
The Starbucks Union Won 125 Elections in 2025
When the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) began organizing at Starbucks locations in 2021, it attracted a lot of media attention. After organizing a few stores in Buffalo, the union quickly swept the country, winning over 250 elections in its first year. Prior to the Starbucks campaign, it would have been unimaginable that a union could orga…
Read more
2 months ago · 25 likes · Matt Bruenig

Potpourr-AI

@digital_chadvertising
Digital Meme Strategist🍪 on Instagram: "As long as the chart g…
@artificialintelligenceee
Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Instagram: "A company discovere…
@evolving.ai
Evolving AI on Instagram: "🦞🤖Summer Yue, who leads safety and…
@filmtherobotsla
Film The Robots LA on Instagram: "Virgil the food delivery robo…

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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