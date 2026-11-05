The American Tradition Existential Terror Halloween Spooktacular (brought to you by Flock). ep #78

It’s almost the witching hour- and what’s scarier than the hideous face of the American empire? Join Indie & Jesse for a very special Halloween American Tradition!

Set List:

Margo

How Come I Can’t See You in My Mirror? (Tonio K cover) (internet very choppy)

La Morte Boheme

Both Hands on Your Head

Militia Intent

Desert Storm Trading Cards Pack Opens - he pulled a Stormin’ Norman!

Freebird (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)

Outsourced

Welfare

Skin Suits (spoken word)

Conviction: Winter in Belmarsh

The Win (All We Get Before We Go)

Twice Baked Potato

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6

Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

Stream Engineer: Indie

Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.