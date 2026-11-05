INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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The American Tradition Existential Terror Halloween Spooktacular (brought to you by Flock). ep #78

A recording from Indie and Jesse's livestream, recorded October 27, 2026
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Indie, Jesse Jett, and IndieNews Network (INN)

It’s almost the witching hour- and what’s scarier than the hideous face of the American empire? Join Indie & Jesse for a very special Halloween American Tradition!

Set List:

  • Margo

  • How Come I Can’t See You in My Mirror? (Tonio K cover) (internet very choppy)

  • La Morte Boheme

  • Both Hands on Your Head

  • Militia Intent

  • Desert Storm Trading Cards Pack Opens - he pulled a Stormin’ Norman!

  • Freebird (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)

  • Outsourced

  • Welfare

  • Skin Suits (spoken word)

  • Conviction: Winter in Belmarsh

  • The Win (All We Get Before We Go)

  • Twice Baked Potato

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Indie Media Today
Indie Media Today champions corporate-free news & voices. We expose the oligarch-controlled media's narratives and curate the best of independent journalism to challenge the political duopoly. Think for yourself, outside the box.

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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