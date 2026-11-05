The American Tradition Existential Terror Halloween Spooktacular (brought to you by Flock). ep #78

It’s almost the witching hour- and what’s scarier than the hideous face of the American empire? Join Indie & Jesse for a very special Halloween American Tradition!
Set List:
Margo
How Come I Can’t See You in My Mirror? (Tonio K cover) (internet very choppy)
La Morte Boheme
Both Hands on Your Head
Militia Intent
Desert Storm Trading Cards Pack Opens - he pulled a Stormin’ Norman!
Freebird (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)
Outsourced
Welfare
Skin Suits (spoken word)
Conviction: Winter in Belmarsh
The Win (All We Get Before We Go)
Twice Baked Potato
Also Available at:
⭐ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Y_8arpseBI
⭐ Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7hg8wo-the-american-tradition-existential-terror-halloween-spooktacular-brought-to.html
⭐ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fty2TUAwQzWf
⭐ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@indienews.network:7/The-American-Tradition-Existential-Terror-Halloween-Spooktacular-%28brought-to-you-by-Flock%29.-ep--78--Jesse_Jett--IndLeftNews--GetIndieNews
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:
Follow Indie:
All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:
News Website & Merch: https://indienewsnow.com
Channel Links: https://indienews.network
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production
Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.