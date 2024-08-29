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2 Years of ‘The Grift Home Companion’ | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #45

Originally livestreamed & recorded July 30, 2024
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IndieNews Network (INN), Jesse Jett, and Indie

Originally livestreamed & recorded July 30, 2024

Continuing the theme from last show, we’re going Spoken Word with a full 2-year retrospective read-through of ‘The Grift: Home Companion’ - give another shot to ‘Communism: Taylor’s Version’ and a LOT more

Download ‘The Grift Home Companion’ on Bandcamp here: https://jessejett.bandcamp.com/album/the-grift-home-companion

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-host Indie will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. 

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: 

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie 

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab & Indie

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

  • An Indie News Network Production

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