Originally livestreamed & recorded July 30, 2024
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5908ct-2-years-of-the-grift-home-companion-american-tradition-w-jesse-jett-45-jess.html
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/51033
Continuing the theme from last show, we’re going Spoken Word with a full 2-year retrospective read-through of ‘The Grift: Home Companion’ - give another shot to ‘Communism: Taylor’s Version’ and a LOT more
Download ‘The Grift Home Companion’ on Bandcamp here: https://jessejett.bandcamp.com/album/the-grift-home-companion
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-host Indie will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat.
American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts!
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN:
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:
Follow Indie:
All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Substack: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab & Indie
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production