A Glimpse of Clandestiny | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #53 @jesse_jett @GetIndieNews

Originally livestreamed &recorded Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025

We’re back for the first show of 2025, and it’s an exhibition of pieces from the work-in-progress, ‘Clandestine Radio’! Join us to hear songs and poems from the record in their larval state- and who doesn’t love larva?

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Wh0Uevke3qhb57FqndSOH?si=37871966a4eb45ea Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/american-tradition-with-jesse-jett-exclusively-on-indie-news-network/id1712142562

Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6

Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD



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