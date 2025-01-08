A Glimpse of Clandestiny | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #53 @jesse_jett @GetIndieNews

Originally livestreamed &recorded Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v66wq51-a-glimpse-of-clandestiny-american-tradition-w-jesse-jett-53-jesse-jett-geti.html
Odysee: https://odysee.com/a-Glimpse-of-Clandestiny-American-Tradition-Jesse-Jett-53-jesse_jett-GetIndieNews:9dcfd3769e8902cee01822d9f69b86c36cb6f249
We’re back for the first show of 2025, and it’s an exhibition of pieces from the work-in-progress, ‘Clandestine Radio’! Join us to hear songs and poems from the record in their larval state- and who doesn’t love larva?
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts!
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN:
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:
Follow Indie:
All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Substack: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab & Indie
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production