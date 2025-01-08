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INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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A Glimpse of Clandestiny | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #53 @jesse_jett @GetIndieNews

Originally livestreamed & recorded Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)

Originally livestreamed &recorded Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025

  1. Rumble: https://rumble.com/v66wq51-a-glimpse-of-clandestiny-american-tradition-w-jesse-jett-53-jesse-jett-geti.html

  2. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwGKKop1C6s

  3. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cJVOWHAu6ZSE/

  4. Odysee: https://odysee.com/a-Glimpse-of-Clandestiny-American-Tradition-Jesse-Jett-53-jesse_jett-GetIndieNews:9dcfd3769e8902cee01822d9f69b86c36cb6f249

We’re back for the first show of 2025, and it’s an exhibition of pieces from the work-in-progress, ‘Clandestine Radio’! Join us to hear songs and poems from the record in their larval state- and who doesn’t love larva?

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: 

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie 

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab & Indie

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

  • An Indie News Network Production

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