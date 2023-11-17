AI Resume Helper | Digital Sales Tools | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #4 @GetIndieNews

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore! Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way, covering topics like: - Funny stories over the past week in job searching - Indie & Himbo run their resumes thru an ATS (Automated Tracking System) AI bot to see how the machines are seeing them - Roles that don’t list any comp at all or LOWBALL heavily on the comp - Digging into the volume, complexity & necessity of the digital tools created to enable sales for B2B: CRM, Marketing, etc. Resources: StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com RepVue: https://www.repvue.com Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com Find the hosts everywhere! Indie: LinkTree: https://indieleft.media Substack: https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@indleftnews The Snow Himbo: Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnowHimbo Substack: https://substack.com/@snowhimbo YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SnowHimbo Indie News Network Links: Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: https://inn.network Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers Recorded 8/15/23
Nov 17, 2023
Nobody Wants to Work Anymore, exclusively on Indie News Network
Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!
Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo have both been in the job market this year, so they thought they'd share their experiences and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.
